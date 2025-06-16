Josef Newgarden flips at WWT Raceway after a fierce collision with Louis Foster

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden suffered a big crash at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The #2 car driver made contact with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Louis Foster.

On lap 143 of the 260-lap race, Louis Foster made contact with the safety barrier, due to which he spun and halted on the track. Josef Newgarden tried to avoid Foster's car, but it was too late, and the two collided. The #2 car hit the Rahal Letterman Lanigan car and went airborne and flipped as it landed upside down, and was dragged across the finish line before it came to a halt. Both drivers escaped from the horrific accident unharmed.

During the qualifying session that took place on June 14, the Team Penske driver had qualified in 5th place as he put in a lap at an average speed of 178.91 mph and was out-qualified by both of his teammates, who started the race in 1st and 2nd place. Prior to the horrific crash, Newgarden was leading the race, which he had taken the race lead away from his Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin and was having a decent outing.

Josef Newgarden speaks about crashing an Indy 500 party

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently opened up about crashing an Indy 500 party. The 34-year-old driver disclosed how he used a pseudonym to get into the party. While in conversation with IndyCar on Fox on X, Newgarden shared the interesting story. He said,

"We were out on the Speedway the night before (the race). I just wanted to see what happens the night before on the Speedway. I think I was given an alter-ego name, Jason Newberry. You should look out for Jason Newberry. He's an animal at night."

"I didn't expect you (the host) to bring this up, but yeah, I love the community of Indianapolis. It's what makes this race so special. I keep talking about it because there is nothing that replicates it anywhere in the world. It was a dream for me to go in the crowd. I love what Indy is. Whether you love or hate somebody, it's the passion of Indianapolis, it's the chance to watch people coming together and going for it," he added

Newgardern isn't the first driver to pull this move. A few days prior to this, the four-time Formula One Champion Max Verstappen used the pseudonym Franz Hermann while he tested the Ferrari car at the Nurburgring Endurance Series test to stay under the radar.

Josef Newgarden is currently sitting in 12th place in the driver's championship with 126 points, which is 185 points behind the championship leader, Alex Palou.

