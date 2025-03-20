Josef Newgarden headlines IMS’ new partnership involving 13,000 retailers for Indy 500

The Indy 500 is one of the most iconic events in motorsports all across the globe. Fans every year look forward to the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' and in line with this, it has come to light that Josef Newgarden is one of the drivers on Indy 500 milk pints this year.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) has partnered with the Indiana Dairy Association and the Prairie Farms Dairy to provide Indy 500 milk pints to 13000 retailers across the Midwest.

Moreover, alongside the two-time IndyCar world champion Josef Newgarden, Takuma Sato (221 Grand Prix starter), Will Power (two-time world champion), Helio Castroneves (315 Grand Prix starter), and Andretti Autosport's Marcus Ericsson (2022 Indy 500 winner) are also on the Indy 500 milk pints this year.

This year's (109th edition of the event) 200-lap Indy 500 race will take place on May 25 around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 2024 edition of the immensely competitive event was won by the Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden.

Josef Newgarden recently unveiled the Indy 500 ticket

While Josef Newgarden has found himself on the Indy 500 milk pints, he also recently, unveiled the ticket for the 2025 Indy 500. In line with this, he had the following to say at the Indianapolis International Airport:

"It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport. Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT IndyCar Series) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket. To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Newgarden was quoted as saying by Autoweek.

The two-time IndyCar world champion has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed to amass 31 wins, 59 podiums, and 18 pole positions.

The 2024 season was also productive for him. In the 17-race campaign, he managed an impressive 401 points that proved good enough for an eighth-place finish. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he secured two wins, two pole positions, seven top-fives, and eight top-ten finishes.

Following his solid start to the ongoing 2025 season in St. Petersburg's Firestone Grand Prix (third-place finish behind Scott Dixon and Alex Palou), he is currently in fourth place in the overall standings with 36 points. The 34-year-old will look to further build on this momentum at this week's much-awaited Thermal Club Grand Prix.

