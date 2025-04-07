Josef Newgarden makes an appearance alongside wife Ashley at Nashville bookstore

Two-time IndyCar world champion, Josef Newgarden, recently made a special appearance at an independent Nashville bookstore. He also had his wife, Ashley Welch, alongside him, with the latter even reading a book in front of a small gathering of kids.

Interestingly, Ashley launched a book of her own in February called GOODNIGHT RACETRACK. It is likely that she was reading a chapter from her own book during her bookstore visit in Nashville.

Josef Newgarden has posted an update via his Instagram stories with the following caption:

"Thanks to our friends @parnassusbooks for having us out today!"

Josef Newgarden's wife's Ashley Welch, released her book, GOODNIGHT RACETRACK ahead of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. The former managed a 13th-place finish in the second round, the Thermal Club Grand Prix, and he finds himself in seventh place in the fiercely contested drivers' championship. Among the Penske drivers, the 34-year-old is currently the lead driver.

Josef Newgarden shared his thoughts on 'tough' Thermal race weekend

While Josef Newgarden had a lovely time at a Nashville bookstore alongside his wife Ashley, Round 2 of the 2025 IndyCar season didn't prove too fruitful for him (as mentioned earlier). He managed a finish outside the top 10 in the 65-lap race.

Following the culmination of the event, the 34-year-old shared his feelings via an Instagram post as he deemed the race weekend extremely tough. He wrote:

"Leaving Thermal wishing for more. Tough weekend all around but I’m already ready for the next show. This team is ready to deliver, and they brought a lot of fight this weekend. Signing off with P13 for this race."

With two rounds out of the way, next up on the IndyCar race calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Josef Newgarden has so far not had the best of times in the ongoing season, but given his experience, he is expected to bounce back.

Newgarden has been participating in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed to amass over 200 race starts and has gone on to put on board 31 wins, 58 podiums and 18 pole positions. He also secured the world championship in 2017 and 2019.

Team Penske and Josef Newgarden's fans will have high expectations of him during the Long Beach event. In the 2024 edition of the Long Beach race, the 34-year-old just missed out on a podium place. He ended up in fourth place behind Alex Palou (P3), Colton Herta (P2) and the race winner, Scott Dixon.

