Josef Newgarden makes an appearance honoring Paul Newman's 'incredible legacy'

Two-time NTT IndyCar champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden attended a charity fundraiser event in New York City honoring Paul Newman's legacy on his 100th birth anniversary.

Ad

Team Penske driver, who is spending time with his family in Nashville, Tennessee, made a detour to New York City to an event organized by Paul Newman's Serious Fun Camp, which is a free camp for kids with life-threatening conditions. The event was designed to raise money for the camp.

Paul Newman, who was known for his work in movies like The Hustler, Cool Hand Luke, Hud, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Verdict, Nobody’s Fool or Road to Perdition, was remembered by Newgarden for his timeless heritage as he posted on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"We celebrated in honor of Paul Newman's 100th birthday and his incredible leagacy," wrote Newgarden on his Instgram Story.

Josef Newgarden's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@josef Newgarden)

After finishing 13th and scoring 17 points in the second round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Championship at the Thermal Club, Newgarden sits 7th in the championship with a total of 53 points.

Ad

Josef Newgarden expressed his aim to create history at the Indianapolis 500

AUTO: DEC 04 INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

In his 14th season at IndyCar, Josef Newgarden is aiming to create history at the greatest spectacle of motor racing. He hasn't relinquished his crown to anyone since 2023, despite threats from Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward last year.

Ad

It will be the 109th edition of the Indy 500, which is considered one of the three jewels of the triple crown of motorsports, this year. Though it has been around since 1911, no driver has won it three times in a row.

A few weeks ago, Newgarden appeared on the Athletes and Assets with Noah Lack and expressed how he wanted to create history at the greatest spectacle of motor racing by winning the third Indy 500 in a row.

Ad

"Winning the Indianapolis 500 again and then following it up with a championship. That's kind of been the hardest thing to do for most individuals as of late because typically when you win the Indy 500 you have this thing that's called like 'the Indy 500 hangover' where you know you just kind of have some rough races afterwards.

Ad

"Like we all care tremendously about the championship that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” Newgarden said via Athletes and Asssets.

Ad

The Team Penske driver will be in action on April 13 at 4:30 pm ET at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More