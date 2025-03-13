Josef Newgarden makes his feelings clear on 2025 season goals - “I want us to figure out how to win Indy 500 again”

The two-time IndyCar world champion Josef Newgarden has set his sights on the 2025 Indianapolis 500. He has been triumphing in the event since 2023 and is all set to go hell for leather once again in this year's event.

Last year, Newgarden was able to get the better of Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in the dying stages of the Indy 500. He wants to make it three in three in the upcoming edition.

Newgarden recently appeared on the Athletes and Assets with Noah Lack podcast and discussed how eagerly he wants to make it three in a row at the Indy 500 and win the championship too.

"Winning the Indianapolis 500 again and then following it up with a championship. That's kind of been the hardest thing to do for most individuals as of late because typically when you win the Indy 500 you have this thing that's called like the Indy 500 hangover where you know you just kind of have some rough races afterwards.

"You can't really put the championship back together because people fall into this trap that you win the Indy 500 and it's like all is good. You know anything else is a bonus, you don't have to win the championship, you won the Indy 500, it's not really true. Like we all care tremendously about the championship that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” Newgarden said via Athletes and Asssets [55:16 onwards].

The Indy 500 has been around since 1911. Over the years, a few drivers have created huge records in the event. To date, the record for most wins (four) in the event is held by AJ Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves. Newgarden has so far managed to put on board two Indy 500 wins.

Josef Newgarden reveals what's 'incredible looking' ahead of 2025 Indy 500

While Josef Newgarden has shed light on his goals for the ongoing 17-race IndyCar season, he recently revealed the ticket for this year's Indy 500. Moreover, he did not hold back from applauding its aesthetics.

About this, the 34-year-old recently added:

"To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket. To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling," Newgarden said via IndyCar.

2024 was an average season for Newgarden. He was able to triumph in the Indy 500, but other than that, there were not many memorable moments. Newgarden secured only 401 points (eighth position in drivers' standings) alongside two wins, two poles, seven top-fives, and eight top-ten finishes.

While last year was a disappointment, his 2025 campaign has kicked off on a strong note. In the season-opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Newgarden was able to come away with a strong P3 finish.

It will be important for the 34-year-old to stay consistent in the races building up to the Indy 500. If he performs to the best of his ability then he might win the Indy 500 plus a third world championship this year.

