Josef Newgarden makes feelings clear after ‘not ideal’ Laguna Seca outcome

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He shared his thoughts about the event via his social media.The American driver shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, where he reflected on his outing at the race along with a few pictures. He also spoke about how it was 'not an ideal' finish to his race. He wrote,&quot;Not ideal to finish 11th, we just didn’t quite have the speed today. Big thanks to Astemo and the 2 team. Looking forward to learning what we can in these last few rounds and finish strong. See you in Portland!&quot;The 34-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He qualified for the race on Sunday in 4th place. He put in a lap at the average speed of 101.845 mph.Josef Newgarden has had a good 2025 season so far, as he qualified in 10th at the maiden race of the season held at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2. Newgarden finished the race in third place. At the recently held Synk 275, he qualified in pole position and finished the race in second place after a slow pit stop from the team.Josef Newgarden makes his feelings known after a Team Penske blunder costs him a winJosef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He finished the first race in second place after he was held off by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. Newgarden had started his race in pole position and was dominating the event.However, during the last pit stop cycle, Team Penske had a slow pit stop for the #2 car and gave away the race lead to O'Ward, who eventually took the victory of the race. The American driver led 232 laps of the 275 lap race.While talking to Jack Harvey from IndyCar, Josef Newgarden spoke about his feelings about losing out on the victory. He also spoke about how he was happy with a team Chevy win. He said (via IndyCar on X)&quot;I don't know what changes tomorrow. You know O'Ward got track position, and it was game over, just as simple as that so. My car was quick; Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for team Chevy is a big deal.&quot;With Pato O'Ward finishing in first place, followed by Josef Newgarden and Will Power, it marked the first full Chevrolet-powered podium of the 2025 season. The Nashville native previously won eight times at the track. However, despite not getting victory in the race, the #2 Team Penske driver set a new record for most laps led at a single track by any driver. Newgarden currently sits in 15th place in the drivers' championship with 232 points.