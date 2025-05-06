Josef Newgarden makes his true sentiments known on his Indy 500 win helmet replica

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The story featured a replica of his 2024 Indianapolis 500 helmet.

On May 6, the 34-year-old's shop page on Instagram posted about the launch of the new 2024 Indy 500 replica helmets available for fans to buy. The Penske driver reposted the same on his Instagram story and captioned it with:

"These are as close to my actual helmet as you can get. The wait was definitely worth it. I will share more photos of them when i see them later this week but these are 👌."

Screenshot of Josef Newgarden's Instagram story @josefnewgarden

The #2 Team Penske driver won the 2024 Indianapolis 500, which marked his second consecutive win at the Oval. The American driver went in for the last-lap pass on Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward at Turn 3. He crossed the finish line with a lead of .3417 seconds.

During his 2023 win, he pulled a similar move on Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson, where he overtook the Swede on the last lap at Turn 2 and held him off with a Zig-Zag move to take victory. He crossed the finish line with a lead of .0974 seconds.

Josef Newgarden's 2025 season is off to an average start, as for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified in 10th place and took the checkered flag in 3rd place. However, at the recently held 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in 15th place and finished the race at the back of the grid in 27th place.

Josef Newgarden will be looking forward to making it a legendary three-peat at this year's 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled to take place on May 25.

Josef Newgarden gets candid about his 'Nothing to brag about' Barber race

The American driver Josef Newgarden recently opened up about his race at the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, which took place on May 4. He expressed his feelings after claiming 10th place at the race.

The two-time Indy 500 winner spoke about his performance and was not overly happy with his position. He deemed the result decent and expressed that it was 'nothing to brag about'.

While in conversation with Speed Digest, Josef Newgarden discussed the execution of the race by the team and his hopes to stand on the top step of the podium soon.

"Just a decent day. At least got a decent result. P10-nothing to brag about. At least we got some points and a clean day which is probably the most important at the moment. Lacked a little bit of speed in the race. The team executed really well. We just wanted to get as much as we could. Just disappointed we couldn’t drive forward a little bit more," he said.

"Sometimes its all you have on a weekend. Everyone did a great job. We rallied pretty aggressively on Saturday just to try to compensate for the hybrid issue.The team did a good job sticking with it and getting what we could out of it. Again, just brought home a solid result. Something we can build on to get a podium or a victory here hopefully soon,” he added.

Josef Newgarden previously gained victory at the track for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. It was at this road course that he had claimed his maiden victory in 2015 with CFH Racing.

