Josef Newgarden pays tribute to Will Power after ending IndyCar nightmare with first home win in Nashville

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden won the 2025 IndyCar finale at Nashville Superspeedway after a race filled with cautions and multiple lead changes. The Nashville-born home hero's victory at the superspeedway was his win for the season, as Team Penske ended a mediocre season on a high note. The 32-year-old also paid tribute to Will Power following his win at Nashville.Josef Newgarden started the 2025 IndyCar finale in P6 and was running in and around the lead pack for the entirety of the race. His teammates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power also made moves in the initial laps and started making moves towards the leaders.After the caution ended following David Malukas’ crash on Lap 83, all three Team Penske drivers started making a serious move towards the then race leader, Pato O'Ward, as Will Power got up to P2. The race leader, O’Ward, then crashed on Lap 127 following a tire failure, putting the Australian in the effective lead. As the drivers pitted under the caution, Power stalled his car and rejoined at the back of the grid.It was then a race between Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, who ran 1-2 and battled each other. After the final pit stops, McLaughlin jumped his teammate to take the lead, but then made a small mistake and brushed the barrier, which gave the Nashville hero the lead.NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: GettyJosef Newgarden was able to maintain the lead to the end despite the pressure from Alex Palou in P2 and took his first victory of the season. Speaking with FOX after the race, the #2 Chevrolet driver paid respect to his Australian teammate, who is possibly on his way out from Team Penske, as he said,“I’m glad we got one (win) without anything going wrong. For the #2 crew, just happy to celebrate this team. They deserve it. It's rewarding for our team. They've done a great job. Obviously, Will (Power) won in Portland which was a great lift for everybody and he really deserved it. I think he could've won this race today, it's a shame what happened to him. He's a legend.”“Tough year. Tough tough year but good to get a win here at the end.”Scott McLaughlin dropped a position after the final caution to Alex Palou and battled Kyffin Simpson to the end for the final podium spot. The Kiwi driver repassed Simpson on the final lap to finish P3.Josef Newgarden's celebrations after winning his home race at Nashville SuperspeedwayJosef Newgarden has had a tough year, where unforced errors and crashes like the one at Gateway while in the lead, mechanical issues like that at the Indy 500, and bad luck with cautions timing at Iowa stripped him of a possible win.The win meant a lot to Josef Newgarden, as it was his first victory of the season and his home race. The Team Penske driver was about to do donuts at the start-finish line to celebrate, but failed to do so as he stalled the car.Newgarden then jumped out of the car, climbed the barrier, and celebrated with the crowd. The #2 Chevrolet driver then sat down in a chair, followed by huge handshakes and photos with his fans, before returning to the track to celebrate with his team.