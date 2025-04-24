Josef Newgarden reflects on his Indy 500 legacy being commemorated at the new IMS museum

Ahead of the Indy 500, the Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and celebrated the legacy of the prestigious race. At this track, Team Penske has contributed 20 wins, including two wins by Josef Newgarden.

Newgarden won two consecutive years at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in 2023 and 2024, and this marked the first time in 22 years that somebody achieved this feat. To commemorate the same, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum held a small event for the two-time back-to-back winner.

In the pictures uploaded, Newgarden was seen interacting with fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum during the event and also looking around the newly renovated museum. He was also seen posing with his trophies from the respective years.

The two-time IndyCar champion shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram with the caption:

"It's such an honor to a Indianapolis 500 champion, but it makes it even more surreal seeing it showcased in the new @imsmuseum. Thank you so much for coming out to support. Now lets get to May already. 😀 📸@ignitemediaphoto @midgeman."

The two-time Indy 500 winner spoke about his excitement ahead of the Indy 500 event this year and highlighted how it felt to win the race back-to-back. While speaking to WTHR, he said:

"It's special just to represent this facility, and to have been racing here for so many years and to finally win it with my team, it's hard to describe. It's one of these things you work your entire life for and it's the hardest race to get right, and to be able to finally win it with your team and celebrate it the next year, there's nothing else in this sport like it."

The American driver's 2023 attempt at the Indy 500 was surrounded by controversy, as just prior to the race, a cheating scandal was brought to light, which led Newgarden's race strategist away from the track. During the Indy 500 in 2024, Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward battled it down to the final lap, during which the two-time series champion overtook the Arrow McLaren driver at Turn 3 to win the race.

Josef Newgarden, along with the other drivers, is at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track participating in the open testing ahead of the race in May.

Josef Newgarden aims to win three times in a row at the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden is aiming for three wins in a row at the Indy 500 this year. Nobody has ever achieved this feat. The #2 Team Penske powered by Chevrolet car driver has two back-to-back wins, putting him in the club of elite drivers to have achieved two consecutive Indy 500 wins. But he is hungry for a third win.

While speaking to Autoweek in January 2025, the 34-year-old spoke about his desire to achieve this feat. He said:

"This year, we will definitely have the target, and I think at Indy, no one's going to want to see us win again. You know, who wants to see us win three times in a row? I would love it."

Newgarden also highlighted his confidence in the team, saying:

"You know, our team, we're going to be going for it, and it's a good position to be in. If we've got a target on our backs, then we're doing something right."

Josef Newgarden secured a podium place in the season opener at St. Petersburg but has not been able to make a mark after that race.

