Josef Newgarden reflects on 'surreal' journey with Josh Berry in PPG sponsorship announcement

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden talked about his relationship with NASCAR driver Josh Berry, as PPG announced their sponsorship for the 2025 Motorsports season. The Team Penske driver reflected on his friendship with Berry as the two will share the same primary sponsor for the upcoming season.

PPG Industries, a global paint and coating manufacturing company, announced that it would continue to sponsor Josef Newgarden's No. 2 Penske car for the 2025 IndyCar season. However, the PPG press release also confirmed that it would sponsor the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing entry for the Brickyard 400 as the primary sponsor.

With Josh Berry and Josef Newgarden sharing a primary sponsor for the upcoming season, the IndyCar driver spoke about his ‘surreal’ journey with the WBR driver. He said:

“The PPG car is a fan favorite in INDYCAR. Soon NASCAR fans will get to enjoy it as well. Josh and I have known each other for a long time and actually went to middle school together. To now, both be sponsored by PPG is pretty surreal. It’s exciting how things have turned out for two kids from Hendersonville, TN.”

AUTO: APR 02 NTT INDYCAR Series PPG 375

Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest team on the NASCAR grid and will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary this year. WBR President, Jon Wood, spoke about the partnership with PPG as he said:

“PPG’s colors have been a fixture on the track for years, and we’re proud to showcase them on the No. 21 Ford Mustang at Indianapolis. It’s always fun to work with a company that shares such a passion for racing, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend together.”

PPG will also continue to sponsor Team Penske's NASCAR entries, No. 2 Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ryan Blaney, No. 22 Joey Logano, and the IndyCar entries of No. 12 Will Power and No. 3 Scott McLaughlin, as an associate sponsor.

Josef Newgarden's reaction as PPG entered into the fifth decade of partnership with Team Penske

AUTO: DEC 04 INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony

PPG and Team Penske's partnership began in 1984 and the global manufacturer has again confirmed the IndyCar sponsorship for the coming season. The two completed a four-decades-long partnership at the end of the 2023 season.

They stepped foot into the beginning of the fifth decade as the brand sponsored Josef Newgarden’s No. 2 entry for six races in 2024. Speaking about the partnership, Newgarden said:

“We consistently perform well when PPG is on the car and I’m excited to be driving it again for a third consecutive season. PPG employees and guests always show up on race day, providing incredible support and it means a lot.”

The iconic blue PPG livery will be featured on Josef Newgarden's car for seven races in 2025, as the primary sponsor. The seven races are - Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Road America, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

