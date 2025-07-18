Team Penske star Josef Newgarden and other IndyCar drivers have arrived in Canada for the upcoming IndyCar race on the streets of Toronto. With the two races at Iowa Speedway done, the American open-wheel racing series enters the final third of the season, with a little over a month until the 2025 champion is crowned. Newgarden came out ahead of the Indy Toronto weekend and reflected on the special role the venue holds in his career.

The 2025 IndyCar season is coming to a close with only five race weekends remaining. Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou took victories at last weekend's IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway, with the street race at Toronto being the next destination.

The 2025 Honda Indy Toronto will be the final race at a street circuit for the IndyCar calendar, with the remaining four races being held at permanent racing facilities (Laguna Seca and Portland) and ovals (Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway).

As Josef Newgarden arrived in Canada, the Team Penske star spoke with the media about the street race around the 1.786-mile temporary set-up circuit, which runs next to Lake Ontario. The 2015 Indy Toronto was only the second win of Newgarden's career as he drove for CFH Racing back in those days.

His first IndyCar win came at Alabama in 2015, followed by the next win at Toronto. These two wins, along with Newgarden’s 2016 stint with Ed Carpenter Racing, put the American on Team Penske's radar, with whom he went on to win two IndyCar championships and two Indy 500s.

Speaking about the role that the street circuit in Toronto has played in his career, Josef Newgarden said (via Speedway Media),

“Toronto has always been a special place for me. It was one of my first INDYCAR SERIES wins in 2015 and helped me get to the place I am today with Team Penske. It’s a very demanding circuit but that makes it so much sweeter when you win there. The fans are passionate with great energy, and you can feel that in the car.”

Josef Newgarden’s unlucky race weekend at the Iowa Speedway

Josef Newgarden and Team Penske had a poor first half to the 2025 season with no wins for either of their drivers. However, coming into the second half, Newgarden and Co. left the first half behind but were again met with disappointment. But things came alive at the Iowa Speedway, where Newgarden took the pole position for Race 1.

The Team Penske driver led most of Race 1 before being overtaken by Pato O'Ward after the final pitstop, losing the lead, and finishing P2. All three Team Penske drivers finished the first race inside the Top 5. Coming to Race 2, Newgarden started inside the Top 5 and soon took the lead. However, his pit strategy was disrupted by an untimely caution, which put him at a disadvantage.

Nonetheless, Josef Newgarden was able to make his way through the field and again took the lead before an untimely caution towards the end again helped the likes of Alex Palou with a cheap pitstop, and the Spaniard won the race.

