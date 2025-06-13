In 2024, Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden had opened up about the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which was held at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He spoke about Team Penske's secret for a better result at the oval.

The now 34-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He spoke about his win at the track and highlighted how having a good car helped him win at the oval tracks. While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, Fox Sports Insider, Newgarden had said (via FOX Sports),

"The secret to our success on the ovals has been our cars."

"You have to drive the car, get the most out of it. When you have the best cars in the field, it makes your job a lot easier. I think that's been the case for us. We've had incredible oval cars consistently over the last five, six years. We've just had great, great oval cars," he had added.

During last year's race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Josef Newgarden claimed his 10th win at an oval track. He managed to overtake his teammate Scott McLaughlin with the help of a quick pit stop from his #2 crew, after starting the race in third place.

The American driver's current season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 10th place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, held on March 2, and finished the race in 3rd place. At the Soniso Grand Prix held on May 10, he qualified for the race in 6th spot and finished the race in 12th spot.

Josef Newgarden opens up about crashing an Indy 500 party

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently opened up about crashing a fan party ahead of the Indianapolis 500. He spoke about how he used a pseudonym to get into the party.

While in conversation with IndyCar on Fox on X, Newgarden shared the amusing story. He said (via @IndyCarOnFox on X),

"We were out on the Speedway the night before (the race). I just wanted to see what happens the night before on the Speedway. I think I was given an alter-ego name, Jason Newberry. You should look out for Jason Newberry. He's an animal at night."

"I didn't expect you (the host) to bring this up, but yeah, I love the community of Indianapolis. It's what makes this race so special. I keep talking about it because there is nothing that replicates it anywhere in the world. It was a dream for me to go in the crowd. I love what Indy is. Whether you love or hate somebody, it's the passion of Indianapolis, it's the chance to watch people coming together and going for it," he added.

Josef Newgarden is currently sitting in 12th in the drivers' championship with 126 points.

