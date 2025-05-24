Josef Newgarden's controversial Indy 500 win still 'stings' Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson landed on the wrong side of Indy 500 history in 2023. The Swedish driver, eyeing back-to-back wins as the defending winner, fell victim to IndyCar's controversial restart with only one lap left.

Josef Newgarden, who was in P2, made the pass on Ericsson to win the Greatest Spectacle of Racing in his 12th attempt.

The final 16 laps of the race saw three caution periods. The last of it came with four laps to go. IndyCar ran three laps under caution before waving the red flags and stopping the race. With only one lap remaining, no one expected the race to be green-flagged.

But that is exactly what IndyCar did. It set the stage for a one-lap sprint to the chequered flag, without a warmup lap behind the pace car. Marcus Ericsson, then a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, was furious with this decision that the Indy 500 had never seen before.

Ahead of the 109th running of the race on Sunday, Ericsson recalled that controversial moment in an interview with Motorsport.

"It's always gonna be a bit of a sting for me thinking about it," he shared. "I was so close going back to back, and if that race would have been called like it [had been] called for over 100 years, I would be back-to-back champion."

"But at the same time, you know, that's, that's how it goes. This race is unique in its own way. And you know, I've accepted that. Whatever happened, happened. If anything, it just made me hungry to try and win again. It's always going to be painful to think about how close I was… . It's not something that keeps me up at night. Probably, like I say, giving me more motivation to try and win it."

Ericsson could've become the first driver after Helio Castroneves in 2001-02 to win the Indy 500 twice consecutively, but it was not to be. However, Newgarden achieved the feat in 2024 with another final lap-pass victory.

The familial stars align for Marcus Ericsson ahead of Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson kisses his girlfriend after winning the 106th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson will start the 109th Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25, on the outside of Row 3, in P9. This is his best starting position since P5 in 2022, when he won the race.

Though he is in a new team this time around with Andretti Global, the Swede is still quick around the IMS. He was the quickest Andretti driver in qualifying, with teammates Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta, and Marco Andretti starting in P23, P27, and P29.

On Carb Day on Friday, Ericsson revealed that his entire family will be attending the race on Sunday, which last happened only in 2022, when he emerged victorious.

"Yeah, no, I have all my family coming out today actually. Mom and dad and brothers, better halves, some other friends coming as well. It's going to be a busy, busy weekend. A lot of guests, family and friends here, which is great. Last time my whole family was out to the 500 was 2022. That helped out, so hoping something similar this weekend," Ericsson said ASAP Sports.

The No. 28 Honda driver has had a subpar season up until now. He has recorded only one Top 10 finish with a P6 result that came at the season-opener in St. Petersburg.

