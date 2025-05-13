Josef Newgarden's Indy 500 book becomes Marco Andretti's daughter's "favorite bedtime story"

Josef Newgarden has authored many books in the past 12 months, and even though Alex Palou's child might not have liked them, Marco Andretti's daughter surely does. Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, had posted a story on Instagram on how the 'Goodnight Racetrack' was Miura's favorite bedtime story.

The Team Penske driver had previously co-authored 'Josef, the IndyCar driver' in 2016. He then continued his writing venture with children's books as he paired up with his wife, Ashley Newgarden, to produce 'Josef's Big Dream.'

The couple continued their partnership and released the latest addition to the children's books, Goodnight Racetrack, earlier this year. Moreover, this has helped him add another fan to his fandom, who is seven-month-old Marco Andretti's daughter, Miura.

Miura's mother had shared a story on Instagram about how the newborn was reading up for her first Indy 500. She revealed how Josef Newgarden's book was her daughter's favorite, and wrote:

"Mi's ready for her first 500. Our favorite bedtime story [Goodnight Racetrack]."

This year's Indy 500 presents a special opportunity for Newgarden to become the first driver to complete a three-peat at the elusive race.

Josef Newgarden reveals his gratitude for winning the Indy 500

While the paddock has been busy wondering about what would happen if the double champion won the upcoming race, there is more to it than seemingly on paper. Newgarden had near misses before winning his first Indy 500.

After 11 failed attempts, Josef Newgarden finally emerged victorious at the Indy 500, a win that he had eluded for long. He then repeated this feat the subsequent year, in 2024, and now stands on the verge of creating history.

Reflecting on how his two homes have been the epicenter in the IndyCar realm, and how he has been grateful for winning the race two years in a row, he said (via IndyCar):

"Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the [NTT INDYCAR SERIES] championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket."

"To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The fact we’ve been able to pull it off twice, back to back, and that it’s been celebrated on this ticket, I’m super, super thankful."

Josef Newgarden has scored a solitary podium finish so far this season and would be hoping to change this statistic at the biggest race of the season, the Indy 500.

