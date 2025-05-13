  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Josef Newgarden
  • Josef Newgarden's Indy 500 book becomes Marco Andretti's daughter's "favorite bedtime story"

Josef Newgarden's Indy 500 book becomes Marco Andretti's daughter's "favorite bedtime story"

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified May 13, 2025 20:21 IST
Marco Andretti and Josef Newgarden
Marco Andretti and Josef Newgarden | Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden has authored many books in the past 12 months, and even though Alex Palou's child might not have liked them, Marco Andretti's daughter surely does. Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, had posted a story on Instagram on how the 'Goodnight Racetrack' was Miura's favorite bedtime story.

Ad

The Team Penske driver had previously co-authored 'Josef, the IndyCar driver' in 2016. He then continued his writing venture with children's books as he paired up with his wife, Ashley Newgarden, to produce 'Josef's Big Dream.'

The couple continued their partnership and released the latest addition to the children's books, Goodnight Racetrack, earlier this year. Moreover, this has helped him add another fan to his fandom, who is seven-month-old Marco Andretti's daughter, Miura.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Miura's mother had shared a story on Instagram about how the newborn was reading up for her first Indy 500. She revealed how Josef Newgarden's book was her daughter's favorite, and wrote:

"Mi's ready for her first 500. Our favorite bedtime story [Goodnight Racetrack]."
Billie Jo Powers&#039; Instagram story on May 12 | Source: Instagram/@billiejopowers
Billie Jo Powers' Instagram story on May 12 | Source: Instagram/@billiejopowers

This year's Indy 500 presents a special opportunity for Newgarden to become the first driver to complete a three-peat at the elusive race.

Ad

Josef Newgarden reveals his gratitude for winning the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Josef Newgarden at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While the paddock has been busy wondering about what would happen if the double champion won the upcoming race, there is more to it than seemingly on paper. Newgarden had near misses before winning his first Indy 500.

Ad

After 11 failed attempts, Josef Newgarden finally emerged victorious at the Indy 500, a win that he had eluded for long. He then repeated this feat the subsequent year, in 2024, and now stands on the verge of creating history.

Reflecting on how his two homes have been the epicenter in the IndyCar realm, and how he has been grateful for winning the race two years in a row, he said (via IndyCar):

"Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the [NTT INDYCAR SERIES] championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket."
Ad
"To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The fact we’ve been able to pull it off twice, back to back, and that it’s been celebrated on this ticket, I’m super, super thankful."

Josef Newgarden has scored a solitary podium finish so far this season and would be hoping to change this statistic at the biggest race of the season, the Indy 500.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications