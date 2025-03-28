Josef Newgarden's spouse Ashley shares a glimpse of son's obsession with Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden's wife, Ashley, shared a glimpse of their son, Kota Nicolai Newgarden's new favourite toy, Buzz Lightyear. She uploaded a story on Instagram on March 27th.

Ashley, who is a paddock regular, often gives a glimpse of her life to her social media followers. One of her recent posts was a montage of the family's quality time with each other.

However, the most recent update came yesterday when Ashley uploaded a picture of Kota with a figurine of the superhero Buzz Lightyear from the Disney-Pixar movie, Toy Story.

In the said picture, Kota is holding the toy and looking out of the window. Interestingly, the 2-year-old's love for the superhero doesn't end there, as he can also be seen dressed as the character. The young one was wearing Buzz Lightyear styled wings, which are a prominent feature of his space ranger's attire, designed in a jetpack-style.

Ashley and Josef Newgarden's son Kota playing with Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear | Image via Instagram (@ashleynewgarden)

Ashley Newgarden is an actress. In 2014, she met her future husband, Josef Newgarden, while working at Disneyland as a princess. The couple got married in 2019, five years after their initial meeting. In April 2022, they welcomed their son, Kota.

Josef Newgarden looks back on his Indianapolis 500 achievements as he receives a special honour

AUTO: DEC 04 INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

In 2024, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 for the third time. It is noteworthy that no driver in history has won three consecutive Indy 500 races in a row. However, the racing spectacle that is the hardest to nail still fascinates the Team Penske driver.

With 60 days to go for the race, a banner commemorating Josef Newgarden's back-to-back victories has been installed outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As the sign honouring him went up outside Gate 2 of the course, Newgarden described the Indy 500 as the most difficult race to get right and how it has been a lifelong dream for him to win it.

"It's special just to represent this facility, you know, and and to have been racing here for so many years and to finally win it with my team, it's hard to describe it," Newgarden said. "You know it's one of these things you work your entire life for and it's the hardest race to get right and to you know be able to finally win it with your team and and to be able to celebrate it the next year there's nothing else in this sport that's like it."

After finishing 13th and scoring 17 points at the second round of the NTT IndyCar Championship at the Thermal Club, Newgarden currently sits 7th in the championship with a total of 53 points.

