Josef Newgarden’s wife Ashley reacts to NASCAR driver’s baby flipping through her co-authored book on IndyCar

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden's wife, Ashley Newgardern, recently commented under NASCAR driver Erik Jones's post. Jones posted a picture of himself with his son reading a nighttime book.Jones, who drives the #43 Toyota, recently posted a picture of him reading his son, David Jones, a bedtime story from the book &quot;Good Night Racetrack&quot;, which is co-authored by Ashley Newgarden. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAshley Newgarden commented under the post:&quot;Love this !! David seems so locked in already😍&quot;Screenshot of Ashley Newgarden's comment under Erik Jones' post @ashleynewgardenAshley Newgarden wrote the book alongside Andy Amendola, and it was published earlier this year in February. It is a book based around the Indianapolis 500 and the track for young readers.Josef Newgarden and his wife first met in 2012, but very little is known about where and how, as the couple prefers to remain private. Prior to meeting Newgarden, Ashley worked as a Disney Princess at various Disney World locations. The couple tied the knot in Japan in 2018 and welcomed their son Kota in 2022. Ashley and her son were recently seen supporting Josef Newgarden at the Indianapolis 500.Josef Newgarden opened up on why he never saw the crash coming at WWTRJosef Newgarden spoke about his race at World Wide Technology Raceway held on June 15. He was caught in a horrific crash with Louis Foster on Lap 126 of the race.Foster made contact with the barrier and halted on the track. Newgarden could not avoid the collision, hitting Foster's car, flipping, and going airborne before eventually coming to a halt on the track.While talking to the media pre-race at Road America, Bob Pockrass, an IndyCar insider, asked Josef Newgarden how he felt after last week's race. He replied (0.20 onwards):&quot;Feel even better Bob.&quot;Pockrass further asked Newgarden if he had spoken to Foster about the incident. To which he replied:&quot;I didn't, but you know it's just bad timing. This is the wrong place, wrong time, so it happens. Yeah, I didn't see him. I didn't see him come across the track. You know, I saw Louis up against the wall, as I was excited for accidentally 4 and didn't think, you know, in the quick, like you know this is happening in like a couple of seconds. Right? I wasn't really focused on him. As I went through 3 and then kinda as we're getting out of 4, I was trying to make a move on Palou. I was actually going to try and go underneath him.&quot;&quot;And so then right when I was making that move off before, I could see that Louis was sort of there, but it was still green, and then I didn't see Louis until Palou went right, and as soon as he went right, then I saw him coming across the track, and I thought. No, this is it, there wasn't much else to do if I went, right? I was gonna go into Palou, but I don't have enough time to recognize a big jump in speed on him. And then he had the advantage of seeing, and before I did so, yeah, it's just bad timing, really bad timing,&quot; he added.Josef Newgarden was having a decent outing at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 prior to the crash. He sits in 16th place in the drivers' championship with 213 points.