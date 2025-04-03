Josef Newgarden's wife gives "scary" update as tornadoes engulf Tennessee

Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley shared an update on Instagram about the tornadoes in the Tennessee region as she uploaded a story on April 3, 2025. Ashley Newgarden shared a screenshot of a tweet uploaded by the @NashSevereWx account on social media platform X.

@NashSevereWx is a community-supported account that provides updates about severe weather in Nashville state. The post shared by Josef Newgarden's wife was an update on the tornadoes, highlighting the safe area in the region as it read:

“BNA, Oak Hill, Radnor Lake, Percy Priest still need to be in your safe place. Tornado Warning continues.”

As Ashley shared the same on her Instagram story, she shared the story of how the Newgarden family has been braving the tornadoes and staying up the whole night in case the disaster strikes. The caption to her story read:

“We've been up since 2am with back to back to back tornado warnings. So scary, but thankful to be through it. It will be a long few days in Tennessee.”

Image credits: Instagram/@ashleynewgarden

A series of storms and tornadoes broke out in the central USA and headed east on Wednesday night (April 2). Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were some of the states affected by these tornadoes followed by heavy rainfall, causing flash floods in multiple areas.

The risk hasn't subsided yet with the weather department advising people to take cover and stay inside. The Nashville region is under tornado supervision until 8:00 am in the morning with the possibility of flash floods later. The meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall in the region over the next few days and a flood warning until Sunday (April 6).

Josef Newgarden is a Nashville native, who used to live in an apartment there. The two-time Indy 500 winner now resides in a residence on the outskirts of Nashville with his wife Ashley and son Kota.

Josef Newgarden on writing a children's book with wife Ashley

Josef Newgarden and Ashley recently launched their second children's book, aimed at inspiring the younger generation like their son Kota about motorsport. Speaking about the inspiration and ideology behind the books, the two-time Indy 500 winner said:

“It’s been so cool to put two books together. It’s been a passion project for us, certainly. My wife and I, we love reading books to our son, and we wanted more racecar books, IndyCar specific books that are available on the track for people and their families.

“Josef’s Big Dream’ was a good start for us just trying to talk about the story leading into the Indy 500, and trying to win the race over the last twelve years, then ‘Goodnight Racetrack’ was really my wife’s creation.”

Goodnight Racetrack was authored by Ashley Newgarden & Andy Amendola, with illustrations by Riley Girmann. It was released earlier this year.

