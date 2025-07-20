Josef Newgarden sends a message after ‘not ideal’ performance in Toronto

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently took part in the qualifying at Toronto. He shared his feelings about his session via social media.The Nashville native shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, reflecting on his qualifying, and shared a few pictures from the session. In the tweet, he wrote about how his performance was 'not ideal'. He wrote,&quot;We have a fast car, just that set of green tires didn’t come in for us when it counted… p18 rolling off tomorrow. Not ideal, but we move on. 🫡 📷 @ignitemedia00&quot;The 32-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He qualified for the race on Sunday in 18th place after putting in a lap at an average speed of 106.535 mph.The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He qualified in 10th place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in 3rd place. During the recently held Synk 275 race, Josef Newgarden qualified in pole position but finished the race in second place after a slow pit stop.&quot;Doesn't need to change&quot;- Josef Newgarden speaks about Team Penske after failing to convert Iowa dominance into a victoryThe #2 Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He spoke about how Team Penske &quot;doesn't need to change&quot; despite having lost out on a major victory.During the double-header weekend, Newgarden had qualified in pole position for the Synk 275 race on Saturday, July 12. He was dominating the race up until the last pit-stop cycle, where he had a slower pit-stop compared to Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. This gave O'Ward an advantage and allowed him to take the victory in the race.While talking to Bob Pockrass from Fox Motorsports about his Iowa race, Josef Newgarden spoke about how the team doesn't need to change anything. He said, ( via Fox Sports)&quot;We just have to keep doing what you are doing,&quot; Newgarden said. &quot;Team Penske is working incredibly hard. [Saturday] was a good day for everybody. You could see the spirits lift. They don't need to change what they are doing. They are doing a great job. They brought a fast car here again today.&quot;The Penske cars have proven to carry speed through most of the season, but the team's bad luck and failed execution have shadowed the team's season. The team gained positive results during the first race held on Saturday, July 12. However, they ended the Farm to Finish 275 held on Sunday, July 13, in 10th, 24th, and 26th places respectively after facing issues like engine failure or contact with other drivers.Josef Newgarden currently sits in 14th place in the drivers' standings with 207 points to his name.