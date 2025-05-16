Josef Newgarden senses a turnaround with Team Penske after ‘solid’ Indy 500 practice

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently opened up about his turnaround with the team after the practice on Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He expressed his feelings after placing first in the third practice session, which was held in preparation for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 34-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He recently opened up about his turnaround with the team after the Indy 500 practice. He spoke about his 'solid day' at the practice.

While in conversation with Paul Kelly, IndyCar staff reporter, the driver highlighted the team's preparedness ahead of Fast Friday. He said,

"Pretty solid week so far. The team’s been doing a lot of great work. We’ve showed up really prepared. We’re still going through the motions – can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’re excited for Fast Friday. It’s going to be quite hot tomorrow, so we’re going to try to work around that and forecast the change going into Saturday and Sunday as the temperature is going fluctuate quite a bit from what we’re going to see on Fast Friday.”

So far, Josef Newgarden has been having a winless season. The only time he came close to a win or stood on the podium was at the first race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, held on March 2. He had qualified in 10th place for the race.

During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in 15th spot and finished in 27th spot. At the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 4, he qualified in 6th place and finished the race in 12th place.

However, Josef Newgarden is hoping to turn around his winless season as he shows promising pace during the practice sessions. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner will be looking forward to making it a three-peat at this year's Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Josef Newgarden speaks about 'not moving the needle' while talking about his racetrack intensity

The #2 Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, spoke about his aggression on the track and how he has not been able to get positive results from it this season. He currently sits in 12th position in the driver's championship with 96 points.

IndyCar insider and FOX Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass questioned the two-time IndyCar series champion about his aggressive on-track performance, which hasn't been able to produce any results. He replied to the question, saying,

"My intensity, my intensity is definitely not moving the needle this year.I mean I don't know we've had a tough start for sure. You know, 5 races and we have a lot to show for it. Think there are some really positive signs in there so im not like over stressing it. Just because we don't have lot to show for it so far." (via Bob Pockrass on X)

Josef Newgarden is currently 152 points behind the defending champion, Alex Palou.

