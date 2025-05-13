Josef Newgarden shares glimpses of 'Beyond cool day in NYC' with Fox Sports 

On May 12th, two-time IndyCar champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden attended an event organised by IndyCar's official broadcasters, FOX Sports. He shared four pictures from his "beyond cool day" in New York City.

The reigning Indy 500 champion was in NYC for promotional events ahead of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. He has won two consecutive Indy 500 races and intends to create history by winning the third one this year. The Team Penske driver uploaded four pictures on X, giving his fans glimpses of his day in the Big Apple.

The first snapshot in the four-picture carousel had Newgarden with NFL star Tom Brady amongst other guests. The second and third were taken during and post his interview, while the fourth one has Newgarden enjoying an ice cream, dressed in his racing suit.

"Beyond cool day in NYC with @FOXSports," read the caption.

Josef Newgarden, along with 33 other full-time and part-time drivers, will begin practising for the Indy 500 on Tuesday at noon ET (FS2, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network, with television coverage switching to FS1 at 4 PM).

Josef Newgarden wants to create history at the 109th Indianapolis 500

AUTO: MAY 27 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Champion - Source: Getty

Competing in his 14th IndyCar season, Josef Newgarden is chasing a historic milestone at the iconic Indy 500. Since claiming victory in 2023, he has held onto his title, fending off strong competition, including a serious challenge from Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in 2024.

This year marks the 109th running of the Indy 500, one of motorsport’s prestigious Triple Crown events. Despite its history, dating back to 1911, no driver has ever secured three consecutive wins.

A couple of months ago, Josef Newgarden joined the Athletes and Assets Podcast with Noah Lack, where he shared his ambition to make history at the Indy 500 by becoming the first driver to win the race three years in a row.

"Winning the Indianapolis 500 again and then following it up with a championship. That's kind of been the hardest thing to do for most individuals as of late because typically when you win the Indy 500 you have this thing that's called like 'the Indy 500 hangover' where you know you just kind of have some rough races afterwards," said Newgarden [55:16 onwards].

"Like we all care tremendously about the championship that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” he added.

The Team Penske driver will be hoping to create history on Sunday, May 25th, for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

