Josef Newgarden shares his insight on the Daytona 500-like nature of the Indy 500

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden and NASCAR driver Joey Logano recently got featured in a reel uploaded by Pennzoil’s Instagram account where the two discussed the most prestigious event of their respective motorsports, i.e. Indy 500 and Daytona 500. While doing so, Newgarden shared his insight on how the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500 are similar.

Joey Logano asked Josef Newgarden what it took to win the Indy 500, as the IndyCar driver explained how it's similar to the Daytona 500 where the stakes are as high as they can be and one goes the extra mile to take a risk in the hope of glory. Newgarden said:

“There are some things that have to be put into place. Like the car's gotta be sort of perfect there. I think similar to Daytona, like if you don't have good car speed, everything gets harder. You gotta get all the processes right during the day. The pit stops have to be perfect and flawless.”

Trending

“At Indy now with how close the racing is, you have to have a high level of confidence to make aggressive moves at the right point. It's kind of like Daytona in that the only thing that matters is winning and you're willing to throw it all out the window. To win the race you have to put it all on the line,” he added.

Both Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden drive for Team Penske in their respective sports and are sponsored by Pennzoil (parent company Shell). Logano won the Daytona 500 in 2015 and took the pole position in 2024. Josef Newgarden on the other hand won the Indy 500 in 2023 and then won it the next year making it back-to-back wins.

Newgarden will have the opportunity to become the first driver in IndyCar history to accomplish three-peat at the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden embraces Indy 500 three-peat challenge

Josef Newgarden poses for a photo during the 108th Indianapolis 500 champion's portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden had to wait for 12 years before winning his first Indy 500 when he passed Marcus Ericsson on the last lap to win the race. However, as fate would have it, Team Penske won the next year and is now on the brink of a three-peat. Speaking about the possibility of it, he said:

“I’m not shy to talk about (the possibility) because there is a chance to win it three years in a row. Talking about it isn’t going to change (anything) in what we do – we’re there to win. We know the process we have to go (through). I think Helio (Castroneves) said it perfectly: If it’s meant to be it’s meant to be, and I think that’s how it is.” [via IndyCar]

In 2022, Newgarden did not have a single Indy 500 win, and in 2025 he’s contending for a feat no one has ever accomplished. The American also became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back editions of the Indy 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback