Josef Newgarden shares straightforward message after unveiling Indy 500 tickets two years in a row

Josef Newgarden has delivered a message to IndyCar fans after unveiling the official tickets for the 2025 Indy 500. The 34-year-old, who has claimed back-to-back victories at the iconic event, is now aiming for a historic third consecutive win.

The Team Penske driver kicked off the ticket launch for what is widely regarded as the "greatest spectacle in racing" before heading to his hometown of Nashville for additional promotional activities.

The 2025 Indy 500 is scheduled for May 25 at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Newgarden, visibly thrilled, finds himself on the brink of history.

Following what can be considered a successful ticket launch, and with anticipation building for the prestigious race, the former Ed Carpenter Racing driver took to social media to share his thoughts on the event.

Posting a carousel of photos from the pre-Indy 500 festivities, Josef Newgarden wrote on Instagram:

“Started the day at the IND airport to celebrate the first direct @southwestair flight from Indianapolis to my hometown, Nashville.

Wrapped up the day with fans in Nashville, hearing stories of what the 500 means to them.

This race transcends state lines, and it’s been an honor to be your champion. I can’t wait to get back.”

The 2025 Indy 500, which is the 109th edition, will also mark the debut of the highly anticipated hybrid recovery powertrain system at the event.

A victory for Josef Newgarden would see him climb higher on the list of all-time Indy 500 winners. However, he still has a way to go to catch the legendary quartet of Helio Castroneves, Rick Mears, Al Unser, and A.J. Foyt, who each hold a record four wins at the event.

Josef Newgarden among drivers with consecutive Indy 500 wins

Josef Newgarden at the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden joined an elite group of drivers in the highest tier of American open-wheel racing by achieving back-to-back victories at the Indy 500.

The Nashville-born racer secured his first triumph at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Team Penske in 2023 before successfully defending his crown in the grueling 200-lap event in 2024.

With his latest victory, the 34-year-old joined an exclusive list of just five other drivers who have won the Indy 500 in consecutive years. Among them is Brazilian racing legend Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner who claimed back-to-back victories in 2001 and 2002.

Al Unser Sr., another motorsport icon, also accomplished the feat. The American driver, who won the Indy 500 four times in his career, took consecutive checkered flags in 1970 and 1971.

Bill Vukovich is another name on this prestigious list. The American racer secured successive wins in 1953 and 1954 before tragically losing his life in a crash while chasing a third straight victory in 1955.

Mauri Rose further cemented his legacy by becoming the first driver to win three Indy 500 titles, with consecutive victories in 1947 and 1948.

Wilbur Shaw completes this remarkable group, having triumphed in back-to-back editions of the race in 1939 and 1940.

Newgarden will come into the 2025 edition of the Indy 500 event with the aim of becoming the first driver to record three wins on the trot.

