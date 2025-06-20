Josef Newgarden stays clear of superstitions amid severe IndyCar slump

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden has not had the best of IndyCar seasons this year, and amid this, he has asserted that he has no superstitions. After the first eight rounds of the ongoing 2025 campaign, he is currently in P16 in the Drivers' standings.

Josef Newgarden has so far amassed only 132 points alongside a single top-five and three top-ten finishes. Moreover, in last week's Bommarito Automotive Group 500, he found himself upside down in his #2 Penske car, following a crash on lap 129 of the 260-lap race.

However, despite his ongoing struggles, Newgarden has shied away from being superstitious and has sounded positive ahead of the fast-approaching XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

"I don't know if I have a specific mantra, but I try not to be superstitious, and I just try and be positive, more than anything. And if that's my mantra, it's positivity." Newgarden said via CBS Sunday Morning (0:04 onwards).

In the 2024 edition of the Road America race, Josef Newgarden managed a second-place finish behind his Penske teammate Will Power.

This year, amid his up and down 2025 campaign, Newgarden is the third-best Penske car with Power (P7) and Scott McLaughlin (P8), both quite far ahead of him in the fiercely contested Drivers' standings.

Will Power is currently sitting on 181 points (one pole position, four top-five and five top-ten finishes), and Scott McLaughlin is not far behind with 171 (one pole position, three top-five and four top-ten finishes).

Josef Newgarden felt 'fortunate' following his St. Louis crash

IndyCar has witnessed quite a few big shunts in the 2025 season. Several drivers have found themselves in the walls at high speeds, and Josef Newgarden's St. Louis crash was easily one of the most dangerous.

The two-time IndyCar champion was on course for a solid result at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, but following the crash, everyone at the track was concerned for his well-being.

Newgarden walked away from the crash pretty much unscathed. Following the incident, he said the following via Team Penske's official website:

"Feel so bad for my PPG team and Chevrolet. Felt like we had the car to beat. Feel fortunate with all the safety processes that INDYCAR has and look forward to getting back on track next week in Road America."

The 2025 IndyCar season has only nine Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Taking into consideration that the 34-year-old managed an overall finish of P8 last year (401 points with two Grand Prix wins, two pole positions, seven top-fives and eight top-ten finishes), it seems quite difficult that he would be able to replicate the same this year (currently P16).

