Josef Newgarden teases 'fresh start' collection from memorabilia brand with wife Ashley

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden recently hinted at a new merchandise line named "Fresh Start" through his official memorabilia store ahead of the 2025 season. Newgarden's online store is a place that celebrates different aspects of his career and personal brand. One of the most popular sections in his store is The Core Collection, featuring everyday clothing items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story, he and his wife, Ashley, were seen wearing matching grey shirts with a pixelated design, hinting at a new apparel drop. As of now, no specific details about the products have been released but fans can expect the collection to be available from Tuesday on his official online store.

Screengrab of Josef Newgarden Shop's Instagram Story (via @shopjosefnewgarden)

A recent post made on the official Instagram page of his store announced that the new collection will be available from February 18. The caption of the post read:

Ad

Trending

"Fresh season. Fresh start. Dropping 2/18."

Ad

The Core Collection at shop.josefnewgarden.com, includes standout clothing pieces like the "All Roads Lead To" tee and the "Drivers, To Your Cars" sweatshirt. Another section of his store is The Indy Collection, which focuses on Newgarden’s achievements at the Indianapolis 500. This collection features exclusive memorabilia, including autographed items such as the 2024 Indy 500 1:18 die-cast car and mini helmets.

The demand for Indy 500 memorabilia is always high, especially after Newgarden’s back-to-back victory in the last two IndyCar seasons, making this collection a favorite among his fans. The store also has an Autographed Memorabilia section, offering items signed by Josef Newgarden. The products range from signed photographs and posters to limited-edition collectibles.

Ad

Aside from his personal store, Newgarden’s merchandise is also available through the official INDYCAR shop at shop.indycar.com. The IndyCar store includes additional die-cast models, jerseys, and hats featuring Newgarden’s name and car number.

Josef Newgarden can make history in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Season

Winning the Indy 500 even once assures an IndyCar driver's name in the history books. After all, it is one of the most difficult races to win in motorsports. But to win the race twice is the stuff of legends. Only 20 out of all the drivers who have won The Greatest Spectacle in Racing have managed to win it twice, and only five of those, including Josef Newgarden have won it back-to-back.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there are 10 drivers who have won the Indy 500 three times or more, winning the race three times in a row has never been achieved in the sport. For the sixth time in IndyCar's history, a driver will have the chance to achieve that feat and Josef Newgarden hasn't shied away from talking about the prospect of making history with Team Penske.

"I’m not shy to talk about (the possibility) because there is a chance to win it three years in a row. Talking about it isn’t going to change (anything) in what we do – we’re there to win," Newgarden said last December (via indycar.com).

Ad

"We know the process we have to go (through). I think Helio (Castroneves) said it perfectly: If it’s meant to be it’s meant to be, and I think that’s how it is," he added.

Helio Castroneves is one of only four drivers to have won the prestigious Indianapolis 500 an unprecedented four times in his career. He is also the only driver who came close to achieving the historic feat of winning the race thrice in a row when he led 58 laps of the race in 2003 but eventually had to settle for a second-place finish.

Team Penske's record of winning the race an unmatched 20 times gives Josef Newgarden the confidence that he can do what no one has ever done in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback