Josef Newgarden thanks Scott Dixon’s family for 'annual 2 crew dinner' at Long Beach

Josef Newgarden has taken a moment to express his gratitude toward Scott Dixon’s family for hosting the “Annual 2 Crew Dinner” at Long Beach. The tradition, which is now becoming a staple within the IndyCar paddock, is often marked by a warm atmosphere, various delicacies, and a strong sense of togetherness among drivers.

The Team Penske driver, who has shared a fierce rivalry over the years with Scott Dixon, acknowledged the unique event and thanked the Dixon family for their hospitality on social media, which has now become a hallmark of the Long Beach race for several seasons. Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a carousel of pictures from the event, accompanied by the caption:

“Annual 2 Crew Dinner in Long Beach! Thanks to the Dixons for hosting. Friends that feel like family 🧡.”

The Annual 2 Crew Dinner at Long Beach has quietly evolved into one of IndyCar’s most cherished off-track traditions that heralds the Long Beach Grand Prix. The dinner often highlights the camaraderie and culture shared between racing drivers.

Shifting focus to the racing action, Newgarden will aim to kick off his Grand Prix campaign with the sole objective of clinching victory. The Nashville-born driver remains without a race win since the 2024 Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Josef Newgarden among favorites for Long Beach Grand Prix

Josef Newgarden during the 2022 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden has been listed among the favorites to claim victory at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The two-time Indy 500 champion enters the race off the back of a mixed run of results to start the 2025 season.

Newgarden kicked off the campaign with a third-place finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, but he could only follow up the podium finish with a 13th-place finish at the next race at the Thermal Club circuit. However, ahead of the start of the Long Beach race weekend, the two-time IndyCar champion has been ranked among the favorites to clinch the race victory.

According to odds provided by FOX Sports, Newgarden is the outright favorite to claim victory at the race, with odds of 5.5. He is ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, Chip Ganassi’s duo of Scott Dixon, and three-time champion Alex Palou to clinch the race win.

It should be noted, however, that it comes as little surprise that the Team Penske driver is the favorite for the race, especially considering his previous record at the event. Newgarden boasts a race win (2022) alongside four podium finishes at the California race. The #2 Penske car also enters this race with some extra motivation as he aims to shake off the memories of the Thermal Grand Prix weekend. Newgarden recorded a fourth-place finish during the 2024 edition of the race.

