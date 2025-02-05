Josef Newgarden unveils Joey Logano’s special Daytona 500 paint scheme inspired by his “undefeated” Indy 500 car

Team Penske's IndyCar star Josef Newgarden has revealed his NASCAR counterpart Joey Logano's special Daytona 500 paint scheme. The three-time Cup Series champion's one-off livery for "The Great American Race" is inspired by Newgarden's red-and-yellow livery in which he won his two Indy 500s.

The official unveiling was done through a collaborative Instagram video post shared by Shell Stations US, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pennzoil, and the two drivers. Shell is Logano's primary sponsor in the Cup Series and also the official supplier of oil and lubricants for IndyCar. The announcement was scheduled for February 5 to mark the 109 days left to the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25.

The video begins with Josef Newgarden and Joey Logano exchanging greetings, standing in front of the former's No. 2 Chevrolet. The car is undefeated at the Indy 500 since being adorned with the yellow-red-white paint scheme.

Trending

Newgarden then speaks about his and Team Penske's unbelievable consecutive victories at the Indy 500, saying:

"I never thought it would happen. It's been a great year for the team. I feel we're in a really good spot. But having said that, I'm glad you're here. This paint scheme has been very good to us. It's never lost."

Logano, who agrees with a "Yeah, undefeated", is then presented with a similar paint scheme for his No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

"So I was thinking we could help you out at your big race. The Indy 500 is our big show. The Daytona 500 is your big race. So on behalf of our friends at Shell and Penzoil and Roger, we have something for you," added Newgarden.

The two-time IndyCar champ then pulled the covers off Logano's car as an inspiring score played in the background.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champ was blown away by the work of Team Penske's artists on his car.

"Dude, that is awesome. I love it. It looks really good. Looks fast too," he said.

Both drivers were pivotal in bringing the biggest of glories to Team Penske owner, Roger Penske, in 2024. Josef Newgarden's win at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" gave Penske a record-extending 20th victory at the event, and Joey Logano's championship marked the 87-year-old's fifth Cup Series title as an owner.

Logano, who was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, won his first and only Daytona 500 in 2015. Despite starting in pole position in 2024, a multi-car wreck in the closing stages of the race axed his dream of another victory at the iconic event.

When Joey Logano took his hat off for Josef Newgarden's fearless Indy 500-winning move

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Both of Josef Newgarden's Indy 500 victories have come on the back of final lap overtakes on his race-leading rivals. In 2023, it was then-defending winner Marcus Ericsson who fell prey to the Team Penske driver, and in 2024, it was Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward.

In December last year, Joey Logano spoke highly of his IndyCar counterpart, commending Newgarden for the brave overtake on O'Ward. He said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

"He's (Newgarden) a smart racer. Not only is he smart, he's got a ton of gut. Look at the move he made to win the race on the outside like that... at that speed, Wooh!"

Logano was watching the 2024 Indy 500 with the rest of Team Penske's NASCAR arm on TV. The NASCAR driver was set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in May.

Josef Newgarden is aiming for a third consecutive victory at the Indy 500 this year. No IndyCar driver has ever achieved this feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback