Josef Newgarden urges Kyle Larson’s arch NASCAR rival to attempt the ‘Double’ in the future

Amid the swirling controversy surrounding Team Penske in the lead-up to the Indy 500 event, Josef Newgarden has opted to focus on matters beyond the headlines in open-wheel racing. The 34-year-old has urged NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney to attempt the “Double.”

According to a post made on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar expert Jenna Fryer, Josef Newgarden, in his interaction with the media, avoided discussing the attenuator issue and subsequent dismissal of personnel that rocked the Mooresville-based outfit. Instead, he expressed his desire to see Ryan Blaney attempt the grueling “Double.”

“Newgarden is not discussing the attenuator or firings but does say he’d like to do ‘The Double’ and also would ‘love’ for @Blaney to do it, too,” she wrote.

The “Double” — which involves competing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day — is considered one of the most demanding feats in motorsports, both physically and logistically. It features drivers racing a total of 1,100 miles in two of America’s most prestigious motorsport categories: the IndyCar and NASCAR series, with only a few hours separating both events.

A select group of drivers, including Tony Stewart in 1999 and 2000, John Andretti in 1994 and Kurt Busch in 2014, have participated in the iconic motorsports “Double.” Kyle Larson was the most recent to attempt the feat during the 2024 season; but adverse weather conditions meant he missed out on the NASCAR race.

With the 2025 edition of both racing spectacles on the horizon, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to partake in this grueling endeavor once again. Josef Newgarden hopes that Larson’s NASCAR rival, Blaney, also gives the demanding motorsports feat a try.

Ryan Blaney tips Josef Newgarden to win third Indy 500

Josef Newgarden after winning the 2024 Indianapolis 500 event - Source: Getty

Ryan Blaney has thrown his support behind Josef Newgarden to win the upcoming Indy 500 event. The 31-year-old shared his predictions ahead of the 109th running of the Brickyard showpiece.

The NASCAR Cup Series star, speaking with FOX Sports, expressed high praise for Newgarden, highlighting his instinct, work ethic and race craft as reasons why the 34-year-old could win the Borg-Warner Trophy for the third year in a row:

"Josef is an animal, man. He is one of the hardest-working guys out there. One of the nicest guys ever. He just kind of has that it factor. I don’t know what it is, but there's just something about him. He is just a hardcore racer.

I have no doubt in my mind he can go out there and win it. His pass last year around O’Ward, around the top into [Turn] 3, takes some guts to do that. Does he make that move if he hasn’t won one yet? I don’t know."

Josef Newgarden became the first driver since Helio Castroneves (2001 & 2002) to win the Indy 500 in consecutive seasons, triumphing in 2023 and 2024. A win for the former Ed Carpenter Racing star will etch his name in American open-wheel racing history as the first driver to win three consecutive Indy 500 events.

However, the road to a third straight title appears anything but easy. The Nashville native faces a significant challenge, as he's set to start the Indy 500 race at the back of the grid following an attenuator issue that saw Newgarden and his teammate Will Power disqualified in qualifying.

