  Josef Newgarden and wife Ashley announce second pregnancy with hilarious "bulking season" post

Josef Newgarden and wife Ashley announce second pregnancy with hilarious "bulking season" post

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 07, 2025 14:49 GMT
The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Josef Newgarden with his wife Ashley and son Kota at The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden and his wife, Ashley, were blessed with their first child in 2022. With the 2025 IndyCar season over, Newgarden is enjoying his time away from the circuit and uploaded a post on Instagram sharing highlights from the same. However, one of the images in the post revealed Ashley’s second pregnancy.

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden got engaged to Ashley in October 2018 and got married a year later in 2019. The two-time Indy 500 winner’s wife announced her first pregnancy in November 2021 and gave birth to their first son, Kota, in April 2022. Kota has been spotted multiple times in Josef and Ashley's Instagram posts, with the three-year-old also making appearances trackside during the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden had a dismal 2025 season, but it's done and dusted. The Team Penske drivers took to treks, camping, and beach holidays with their friends and family, making use of the off-season. He shared a post from the same on Instagram on October 6 and uploaded a carousel of ten images. The caption of the post read,

“Mountain races with friends, family time, and punching the clock. Off season feeling like a breath of fresh air. Too much fun up to this point, and yeah I'm still in the lab getting ready for what's next.”'
However, there was a shocking revelation in the post as Newgarden announced her wife's second pregnancy. The sixth image in the post was of Ashley standing on the beach in a burgundy bikini, revealing her baby bump.

As the couple revealed Ashley's second pregnancy, Josef Newgarden's wife took to the comments section of the post and claimed she was bulking (referring to the baby bump). She wrote,

“One of us is in bulking season”
Image credits: Instagram/@josefnewgarden
Congratulations are in order for Josef Newgarden, but the expected delivery month is unknown as of yet.

Josef Newgarden ignores second baby question at the 2025 IndyCar season finale

Josef Newgarden won the very last race of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway after failing to secure a win throughout the season. The Team Penske driver’s wife, Ashley, was at the circuit with Kota and celebrated the victory as a family. However, reports of Ashley carrying Josef’s second child had started circling the paddock.

During the post-race interview, Newgarden was questioned,

“Josef, busy off-season coming up with a baby on the way. How much are you looking forward to not racing, just getting back and being a dad and husband again for a little while?”

Newgarden didn't explicitly address the question about the second baby as he said,

“Yeah, I mean, candidly I'm looking forward to it. I'd like to go away and start to miss it again. Sometimes that's what you want, is to miss something. That's my plan.”

The 2026 IndyCar season is about five months away, with the Newgarden family having plenty of time to welcome their newest member.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
