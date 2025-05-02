Josef Newgarden yearns for outcomes he was ‘used to early in his Team Penske career’

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently opened up about his expectations for the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. It will be held at the Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 4.

The 34-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He recently spoke about the team and himself being prepared for the Grand Prix. Newgarden won at the road course for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018 with his current team. He also won in 2015 with CFH Racing, his maiden win.

While talking to Speedway Digest, the Team Penske driver discussed the excitement of the team. Josef Newgarden added that he is looking forward to producing results like his earlier years at the team.

"Everyone on the No. 2 PPG Chevy is looking forward to Barber this weekend. We`ve been working super hard on our setup for Barber over the last couple of years, looking to get back to producing the results we were used to early in my Team Penske career," he said.

This team is certainly capable of it. It's one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, and it's nice to race close to home. Birmingham and Nashville are fairly close together. We just want to put a good result on the board - hopefully a win - and continue to gather momentum as we head into the month of May," Newgarden added.

Josef Newgarden endured a massive spin during one of the practice sessions in his last outing at the track. He qualified in eighth place and finished the race in 16th place.

His 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 10th place during the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2, finishing third. During the 50th anniversary of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in 15th position and took the checkered flag in 27th position.

When Josef Newgarden opened up about his dreams of becoming an F1 driver as a youngster

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, like many other race car drivers, had the dream of becoming an F1 driver. However, he decided to settle in for IndyCar.

The 34-year-old moved up the ranks of various junior racing categories. Newgarden had a keen intrest in various kinds of motorsports, which included stock racing. But he was drawn to Formula One's glamour.

While talking to All Things Automotive, in 2020, Newgarden spoke about his Formula One dreams and why they never became a reality.

"I wanted to go to F1 when I was younger. That’s not to say that I didn’t want to go to IndyCar, but F1 seemed like a great place to start. Looking back on it, it’s really hard to take that path. There’s not a lot of accessibility for drivers, especially American drivers, to find the funds and compete and really get a fair shot at F1. So I always wanted to pursue Formula 1 and IndyCar. And it wouldn’t stop there. I was interested in stock car racing, prototype racing, and Le Mans. There’s still a lot on my list that I want to do," he said.

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar champion and has won the prestigious Indianapolis 500 twice.

