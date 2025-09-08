Juncos Hollinger Racing makes huge IndyCar announcement for 2026

Juncos Hollinger Racing has announced that it will return to Indy NXT, the premier feeder series to IndyCar, in 2026. The team had abruptly exited the series in mid-February this year, three weeks before the 2025 season began.

The Argentinian-American team had called its Indy NXT exit a "strategic decision" because of the lack of resources needed to run a full season. Instead, it directed full focus onto its IndyCar campaign. Their statement from February read:

"Our commitment to excellence in motorsport requires us to make strategic decisions that align with our brand values. While we have made the difficult choice to pause our INDY NXT program, this decision allows us to concentrate our resources where they can be most effective."

Miguel Maria Garcia, whom Juncos Hollinger Racing had signed for the 2025 season, lost his seat as a result. The team was having financial issues, and it wasn't able to field drivers for a full season. In 2024, neither Lindsay Brewer nor Ricardo Escotto could run all 14 races with JHR.

However, the issues seem to have been resolved, with Juncos Hollinger Racing deciding to return to Indy NXT in the 2026 season.

“I’m very happy to announce our return to Indy NXT,” team founder and co-owner Ricardo Juncos said (via Speed Sport). "Since 2015, we’ve enjoyed great success in this series, helping develop many talented drivers through our program. Now, after completing our fourth consecutive season in IndyCar, we believe we can offer an even stronger pathway through our NXT team.

By combining our proven track record in NXT with the experience we’ve gained in IndyCar – not only on the sporting side, but also in technical development and R&D – we’re creating a significant advantage for our program. Our primary focus is to give our drivers every tool they need to rise to the pinnacle of IndyCar.”

The team has yet to announce its driver lineup for both its Indy NXT and IndyCar teams for 2026.

Four drivers in the mix for two Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar seats for 2026

Conor Daly at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Juncos Hollinger Racing has both IndyCar seats vacant for 2026. The team had signed both Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb for a single season, with the drivers expected to bring substantial sponsorship to fill their respective seats.

While Robb didn't have any major problems on that front, Daly lost a major sponsor in Polkadot, which was intending to pump $3.5 million into his 2025 campaign, weeks before the season began. However, the IndyCar veteran got more sponsors as the season progressed and proved his worth on the racetrack, especially on ovals.

While Sting Ray Robb is expected to retain his No. 77 seat at Juncos Hollinger Racing, Daly reportedly faces competition from HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver Caoi Collet and former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Linus Lundqvist.

