Juncos Hollinger responds to concerned fans after IndyCar transporter catches fire in 'scary' Iowa Incident

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team has given an update for the fans following an incident on Interstate 74 in Iowa. As the Indianapolis, Indiana-based outfit was heading back to its shop after an early retirement (lap 48 of the 275-lap race) for Sting Ray Robb (#77 racecar) from Iowa race 2, its hauler caught fire.

Ad

Following this incident, Juncos Hollinger Racing team released an official statement in which they cast light on the scary moment on Interstate 74 and also talked about the damage while thanking the fans for their concern toward the team. The outfit stated:

"A tough end to our Iowa weekend, both on and off the track. After an early retirement for the #77 car, our hauler caught fire on I-74 while heading back to the shop. It was a scary moment for the team, but thankfully, everyone is safe, and that's what matters most.

Ad

Trending

"We've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, messages, and well wishes from fans, fellow teams, IndyCar officials, and the entire racing community. It's a reminder of the incredible family we have in this sport. We're assessing the damage and will be working hard to get back on track. Thank you again for everything. Your support fuels our determination."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another update, the Interstate 74 in Iowa was jammed following the unfortunate incident with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Juncos Hollinger racing gave Conor Daly a 'great car' at the Iowa Speedway

While the Junocs Hollinger Racing team has come up with an update for fans following the I-74 fire incident, after the end of yesterday's Race 2, Conor Daly cut a frustrated figure.

Daly did tremendously well to secure a P7 starting position for the 275-lap Grand Prix (Race 2). Moreover, during the race, he was comfortably running among the front runners, but the yellow flags during the event led to Daly's downfall.

Ad

The 33-year-old was in the top five with 34 laps remaining, but the late crashes and the pitstop sequences meant that he eventually ended the race way down in P16. Via X, Daly thanked Juncos Hollinger Racing for a 'great car' but was also dejected with the overall outcome:

"I am in utter disbelief… couldn’t have possibly been a worse timed yellow. From top 5 all day to 2 laps down in the pit cycle… absolutely heartbroken for this team who gave me a great car today. Gutted…"

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 IndyCar season has only five Grand Prixs remaining on the race calendar. Conor Daly is currently the lead car for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team in the standings with 184 points (P18).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.