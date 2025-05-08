'Just got to capitalize': Scott McLaughlin eyeing a sensational takeover from Alex Palou as IndyCar leader

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, is leading the 2025 drivers' standings handsomely, but despite this, Scott McLaughlin is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

As things stand, Palou is on 196 points in the championship, with second-placed Christian Lundgaard way back with 136. From the point of view of Scott McLaughlin, he believes he can get the better of Palou in the standings despite being in fifth place with only 105 points.

In line with this, the Team Penske driver recently added:

"I learned that when I was racing Supercars ... you’ve just got to be there. We’ll be strong at places he won’t. Just got to capitalize," McLaughlin said via Fox sports.

At last week's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, McLaughlin managed a strong third-place finish. However, Palou, on his end, secured his third victory in the ongoing 2025 season. The 28-year-old Spaniard dominated the 90-lap Grand Prix from start to finish and came away with an extremely strong result.

Scott McLaughlin's take on his Barber GP P3

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While Scott McLaughlin has made it known that he is gunning for the 2025 IndyCar championship against Alex Palou, he also gave his take on his Barber GP P3 following the event last Sunday.

In line with this, he made it pretty clear that Team Penske's car was the third-best at the Barber Motorsports Park in comparison to Arrow McLaren (Christian Lundgaard, P2) and Chip Ganassi Racing (Alex Palou, P1).

"We just didn't have enough today. Props to Alex, even Lundgaard as well, super quick, but we were the third best car today, that was it," McLaughlin said (Fox Sports).

Scott McLaughlin has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2021. He has so far amassed over 60 race starts and has put on board seven wins, 20 podiums, and 10 pole positions. However, he is yet to lift the coveted IndyCar championship.

In the 2024 campaign, the 31-year-old came close to doing so as he ended his season in third place in the standings behind Andretti Global's Colton Herta and the reigning champion, Palou. McLaughlin amassed 505 points alongside three wins, five poles, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten finishes.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, it is going to be fascinating to see how Scott McLaughlin will perform in the remaining 13 races this year. Next up on the race calendar is the IMS Road Course race at Indianapolis.

The event is slated to take place this week, and several eyes will be on McLaughlin during the three-day race weekend. He has put himself in the limelight with his most recent remarks around the 2025 IndyCar championship.

