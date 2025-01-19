“Just for you”: Arrow McLaren’s Pato O'Ward teases BTS pictures from media promo sessions

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward uploaded a post on his Instagram on January 18, 2025, sharing the behind-the-scenes action from the latest promotional shoot. The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd and the preparations for the same are in full flow with the Mexican driver contributing on his part.

Pato O'Ward shared pictures of himself along with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar drivers in the Instagram post. The #5 Chevrolet-powered McLaren driver uploaded two selfies which were taken by him and had Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard in the background with the photography equipment.

All three McLaren IndyCar drivers were dressed in their race suits. However, one of the crew seemed to be handing over a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in the background to either Siegel or Lundgaard.

Only when the promotional shoots are officially released will we know what the jersey was actually meant for.

Pato O'Ward shared the post with the caption,

“You guys better like all the stuff we filmed ALL WEEK for you. Just for you ;)”

The capitalization of the words ‘All week’ signifies that the seven-day long shoots were indeed tiresome for the McLaren driver. The IndyCar owners Penske are pushing the open-wheel series more than ever, especially with FOX taking over the broadcasting rights from NBC for the 2025 season.

FOX was announced as the exclusive broadcaster for the upcoming season in June 2024. The FOX group has been diligently working towards the promotions of the IndyCar series with the on-air promos starting as soon as the off-season was underway.

Most recently, the Josef Newgarden IndyCar promo was released by FOX on various social media platforms, which led to a Frenzy amongst the fans.

Pato O'Ward hails IndyCar’s decision to sign FOX as the exclusive broadcaster

Pato O'Ward interviewed with Sbnation soon after FOX revealed the Josef Newgarden promo. The Arrow McLaren driver hailed the series' decision to sign with FOX and explained how the media team did a great job with the Josef Newgarden promo. He said,

“I want to publicly state that I think what Fox and IndyCar are doing is freaking phenomenal, like the commercial that just came out with Josef. I think it was so well done. It’s fun. It’s edgy. It’s, you know, it’s flirting with that line where people do get engaged and you’re like, ‘hey, this is, this is different.’”

“I have filmed mine. I have not seen it. I don’t know when it’s coming out. I would say it felt like I was doing a movie shoot. I think it’s gonna be a really cool commercial. I think you guys are gonna enjoy it when you see it, so I can’t wait for that and I’m just excited to see what they come up with during the year,” O’Ward added as he spoke about his promo shoot with FOX

FOX recently revealed the broadcasting crew for the upcoming IndyCar season with F1TV host Will Buxton as the play-by-play announcer and James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell as the analysts.

