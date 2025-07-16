"Katherine Legge did it at 42": Lindsay Brewer refuses to give up on childhood Indy 500 dream

Lindsay Brewer is a female racing sensation in the motorsport scene and was once part of the Indy NXT grid as she participated in the 2024 season. Though she is no longer a part of the Indy racing ladder as she parted ways from Juncos Hollinger Racing mid-way through her campaign, the 28-year-old has not lost hope of competing at the Indy 500 as she looks at Katherine Legge as her role model.

Brewer has a massive social media presence which helped her reignite her racing dream in 2021 by starting to race touring cars. She then moved to the USF Pro 2000, where she finished a dejecting 18th but moved to Indy NXT regardless.

With her dream of racing IndyCar seemingly materialising, she tried to score respectable results in the junior racing category. However, the Arvada-born driver was unable to make any progress to the top of the finishing charts as she did not have a single top-10 result at the halfway mark of the season.

This led JHR to part ways with the female racer, who now races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. While it may seem that Brewer does not have a shot back at her Indy 500 dream, the female driver thinks otherwise as she looks at Katherine Legge's impressive second Indy 500 stint in 2023 at the age of 42.

Since then, Legge has made a further seven race starts in the IndyCar series, inspiring Brewer to not give up on her ambitions, as she said (via RAFA Racing):

"Racing the Rolex 24 at Daytona, or even Le Mans, would be a dream. And I still haven’t given up on the Indy 500 — I’ve wanted that since I was a kid. Katherine Legge did it at 42. I’m 28. There’s still time."

Lindsay Brewer races in the Amateur division of the Lamborghini series.

Lindsay Brewer opens up about her switch to racing Lamborghinis after parting ways with the Indy racing ladder

Lindsay Brewer at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer had initially moved from racing touring cars to open-wheel racecars in 2022. However, her move to the Lamborghini championship seemed like a backward step as she had been to the pinnacle of junior open-wheel racing in the United States.

But, the 28-year-old doesn't decipher her move away from Indy NXT in the same vein, as she revealed why she chose to race in the North American series at the first place in the same interview:

"I always knew I’d race again. I just needed to find a way to fund it. I had dinner with Rafa and told him I was ready to try something new. Open-wheel was amazing but also extremely tough, physically and financially. I was ready for a new challenge — and the opportunity to race for RAFA in Super Trofeo was the perfect fit."

Brewer sits third in the AM division championship standings after six rounds of racing in the 2025 season.

