Katherine Legge gives key update on Indy 500 return amid NASCAR Cup Series debut 

British driver Katherine Legge recently shed light on her potential Indy 500 return this year. Legge is set to make her NASCAR Cup Series debut later on Sunday.

Ad

Former IMSA and USAC driver Katherine Legge is reaching significant strides this year. The 44-year-old, who holds the record for the fastest qualifying time in an Indianapolis 500 race, is set to become the first woman since Danica Patrick to enter a NASCAR Cup race.

Ahead of her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway, Legge spoke to the media, where she reflected on various aspects of her racing career. When asked by Bob Pockrass whether, amid her other racing aspirations, if she could be returning to the IndyCar grid once again, Katherine Legge responded:

Ad

Trending

"No, it doesn't mean that. I would say I'm hopeful to do more IndyCar races."

When asked about potential Indy 500 return, Legge stated:

"I mean, I would love to. Let's see."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Katherine Legge has competed in four Indy 500 races in her career, with her first appearance at the iconic event coming with Dragon Racing back in 2012. She returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2013 once again, with Schmidt Peterson Hamilton HP Motorsports.

Legge's last two appearances at the "500" came in the 2023 and 2024 seasons with RLL Racing and Dale Coyne Racing respectively. Her 2012 performance, where she finished 22nd, remains the Briton's best finish in the race.

Ad

Katherine Legge speaks about lack of women in racing

Speaking to the media ahead of her Cup Series debut, Legge also addressed the lack of female representation in top-tier motorsports. She expressed her desire to mentor young women in racing, hoping for a better female representation in the coming years. She said (via motorsport.com):

“It’s disappointing that there aren’t more women [in] like IndyCar and NASCAR, the Cup [Series], sports cars. There was Sarah Fisher and Danica and me and Simona [de Silvestro], and like a bunch of good drivers in that era. And then there’s been really like this gap and this lull."

Ad

Legge further emphasized her commitment to helping the next generation of female racers.

"So when I stop racing or maybe alongside it but definitely focused on it when I stop racing, I’d love to bring up the next generation. Because I think that there’s only a handful of us that have those shared lived experiences, and I think that my experience might be valuable in helping them navigate it."

Ad

In her NASCAR Cup Series debut, Katherine Legge qualified 37th (last place) for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

She has prior NASCAR experience, having competed in five Xfinity Series races across 2018 and 2023. She also competed in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener in Daytona earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback