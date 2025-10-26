Katherine Legge was nearly scammed with $20M racing sponsorship deal involving crypto payments

IndyCar driver Katherine Legge featured on the latest episode of her podcast with Danish driver Christina Nielsen. Legge and Nielsen discussed the sponsorship deal worth $20M involving cryptocurrency, which nearly scammed the two racing drivers.

Ad

Motorsports has always been a rich man's sport, given the financial aspects of it. One must either be loaded to sustain in motorsports for a long time, be talented and lucky enough to make the Top where they're paid for the skill, or have a sponsor by their side to fund the racing.

Katherine Legge, on the latest episode of the Throttle Therapy podcast, sat down with her friend and motorsport driver Christina Nielsen and discussed the sponsorship deal that nearly scammed the duo.

Ad

Trending

Christina began the story and revealed how the sponsors first reached out to someone who was on the lookout for sponsorships for the two drivers. The story dated back to the year 2020, and the sponsors offered a $20M deal paid across a multi-year contract.

“We should have realized, we want to give you 20 million over the next three years. Yep. Right there. There should have been a red flag,” said Nielsen. (15:30 onwards)

Ad

They then detailed how they had a legitimate address, website, customer reports, and more as they researched the investment firm. She then revealed how the sponsors wanted to pay in Bitcoin, and the same trick was caught upon by their lawyers.

“We had a lawyer, yes. That is because that was when it started to become tricky. Because they wanted to pay us in Bitcoin. Or cryptocurrency at least,” said Nielsen.

Ad

Katherine Legge and Nielsen went on to detail how they then flew out to a hotel for the meeting and how the lawyer had given them instructions to smell out if something fishy was going on.

“They were supposed to transfer us Bitcoin, but they wanted our phones. And we were like, no, no, no, no, no, no. Definitely not giving,” said Katherine Legge

Ad

“So the deal was when they approved the transfer to be made, they wanted the transfer for their percentage fee for the agent bringing the deal to the table. Yeah, that was it. And then it turned out to be a scam because I don't know whether it was like $130 in the account or something. It's like something I can't remember exactly,” concluded Nielsen

Ad

Ad

Katherine Legge reflects on her NASCAR Cup Series drive in Las Vegas

Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this year and had previously raced in the Xfinity Series. Legge announced her return for the race at Las Vegas, which was her seventh Cup Series entry for the season. Reflecting on the race, Legge said, (on the Throttle Therapy podcast)

Ad

“My car was pretty rough in the beginning, I would say. I was also trying to get used to it and not feeling very confident. But every stop, the team did awesome, and every stop we made a change in the right direction.”

Katherine Legge started the race in P38 (last) on the grid and finished in P31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.