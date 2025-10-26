Katherine Legge was nearly scammed with $20M racing sponsorship deal involving crypto payments

IndyCar driver Katherine Legge featured on the latest episode of her podcast with Danish driver Christina Nielsen. Legge and Nielsen discussed the sponsorship deal worth $20M involving cryptocurrency, which nearly scammed the two racing drivers.
Motorsports has always been a rich man's sport, given the financial aspects of it. One must either be loaded to sustain in motorsports for a long time, be talented and lucky enough to make the Top where they're paid for the skill, or have a sponsor by their side to fund the racing.
Katherine Legge, on the latest episode of the Throttle Therapy podcast, sat down with her friend and motorsport driver Christina Nielsen and discussed the sponsorship deal that nearly scammed the duo.
Christina began the story and revealed how the sponsors first reached out to someone who was on the lookout for sponsorships for the two drivers. The story dated back to the year 2020, and the sponsors offered a $20M deal paid across a multi-year contract.
“We should have realized, we want to give you 20 million over the next three years. Yep. Right there. There should have been a red flag,” said Nielsen. (15:30 onwards)
They then detailed how they had a legitimate address, website, customer reports, and more as they researched the investment firm. She then revealed how the sponsors wanted to pay in Bitcoin, and the same trick was caught upon by their lawyers.
“We had a lawyer, yes. That is because that was when it started to become tricky. Because they wanted to pay us in Bitcoin. Or cryptocurrency at least,” said Nielsen.
Katherine Legge and Nielsen went on to detail how they then flew out to a hotel for the meeting and how the lawyer had given them instructions to smell out if something fishy was going on.
“They were supposed to transfer us Bitcoin, but they wanted our phones. And we were like, no, no, no, no, no, no. Definitely not giving,” said Katherine Legge
“So the deal was when they approved the transfer to be made, they wanted the transfer for their percentage fee for the agent bringing the deal to the table. Yeah, that was it. And then it turned out to be a scam because I don't know whether it was like $130 in the account or something. It's like something I can't remember exactly,” concluded Nielsen
Katherine Legge reflects on her NASCAR Cup Series drive in Las Vegas
Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this year and had previously raced in the Xfinity Series. Legge announced her return for the race at Las Vegas, which was her seventh Cup Series entry for the season. Reflecting on the race, Legge said, (on the Throttle Therapy podcast)
“My car was pretty rough in the beginning, I would say. I was also trying to get used to it and not feeling very confident. But every stop, the team did awesome, and every stop we made a change in the right direction.”
Katherine Legge started the race in P38 (last) on the grid and finished in P31.
