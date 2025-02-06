Katherine Legge's father gave up $15000 smoking habit to fund her racing career

IndyCar driver Katherine Legge hosts the podcast titled “Throttle Therapy with Katherine Legge" and her father Derek Legge was the guest on the latest episode uploaded on February 4. During the conversation, Katherine reminisced about how Derek quit smoking to fund her career.

Katherine Legge and her father (nicknamed Papa Legge) discussed the 44-year-old’s early racing days and the Formula Ford racing series. As the father-daughter duo discussed how they dipped feet into team ownership in the series, Katherine brought up her favorite story of how Derek quit smoking to fund new tires for her.

“Like, we knew, like, literally nothing. We were brand new. One of my favorite stories is actually you giving up smoking to be able to pay for my tires,” said Katherine Legge (29:35 onwards)

Trending

“No, no, that's when I first bought the cart that I smoked what would be 60 cigarettes a day. Nowadays, in the UK, that would be about 12,000 pounds a year or $15,000. So I thought, right, okay, that's Katherine's carting budget in Cadets,” added Papa Legge.

“Right. That's pretty special. And it was good for your health. So don't blame me,” replied Katherine.

“Yeah, yeah, it was, it was. And so, and I couldn't go back on it then, could I?” said Derek Legge.

Katherine Legge began her professional single-seater racing career in 2000 when she joined the Formula Ford racing series. She moved to race in the Formula Renault the next year and made it to British F3 (2001-03) before the financial struggles kicked in. The Briton then moved to the US in 2004 and joined the Champ Car series (now IndyCar) in 2006.

Katherine then raced in a number of racing series including various sports car championships and endurance racing. She participated in the 2023 and 2024 Indy 500 races and currently drives as a part-time driver in the ARCA Menards, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and IndyCar.

Katherine Legge 2024 IndyCar appearances feat. Indy 500

Katherine Legge was away from the world of IndyCar for over a decade before making a return for the 2023 Indy 500, and then returning again for the greatest spectacle in racing the next year. Legge started the 2024 Indy 500 race in P31 but ended the race early on Lap 23 after an engine failure.

Katherine was then called upon by Dale Coyne Racing for the final part of the season as she participated in six more races including the races in Iowa, World Wide Technology Raceway, Milwaukee, and Nashville.

As the 44-year-old returned to race for DCR, team owner Dale Coyne hailed the Briton as he said,

“Katherine has done a good job for us this year on the ovals, and we’re happy to have her back this weekend in the 51 car to take on World Wide Technology Raceway,” Dale Coyne was quoted as saying by IndyCar.

The P15 finish at the second race at the Hy-Vee Milwaukee mile was the best result of the 2024 IndyCar season for Legge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback