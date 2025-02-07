Katherine Legge's father reveals the Danica Patrick story that convinced him of his daughter's talent

Part-time IndyCar and IMSA driver Katherine Legge's father Derek recently revealed how an incident on the racetrack involving Danica Patrick convinced him of his daughter's forte for racing. Legge is considered by many as one of the best and most talented female motorsport drivers of this generation.

As a woman in a male-dominated sport, the Guildford, Surrey native has left an indelible mark in open-wheel racing, ranging from IMSA SportsCar Championship to the coveted IndyCar Series. However, her path to success was never an easy one. Starting off her career in the Toyota Atlantic Championship and then the Champ Car Series, Legge made it because of her hardwork, perseverance and a tremendous amount of support from her family.

Trending

In a recent episode of her own Throttle Therapy podcast, Katherine Legge's father Derek Legge recounted her daughter's racing journey. He reminisced one particular incident involving another female racing legend Danica Patrick, that filled him with confidence about her daughter.

Derek said:

"I remember, when Danica Patrick ended on the podium at the Formula Ford Festival, and I stood next to Jim Warrant there. He turned around to me and said, 'I thought your daughter would be the first one to stand on that podium.'" (26:20)

That incident is what made Derek Legge feel that it's not just him who sees enormous potential in Katherine. He noted:

"So that made me like, 'Oh, so it's not just me.'"

What is Katherine Legge's message to aspiring female race car drivers?

Given Katherine Legge’s experience and influence in motorsports, her words carry significant weight, especially when guiding young aspirants in her field. In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), which is observed annually on February 5, she took the opportunity to offer encouragement to the next generation of female racers.

Legge shared an inspiring message aimed at young girls, urging them to pursue their dreams. She noted:

"I just want to say to all the girls out there who want to get into racing; be yourself, be confident, work really hard, and never, ever, ever give up. We've seen so much progress in women in racing due to so many different organizations making leaps and bounds and strides in the right direction."

Katherine Legge currently competes part-time in the IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing. She pilots the No. 51 Honda. In the past, she has also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on multiple instances. In the 2025 season, Legge is set to compete part-time in the ARCA Menards Series for Sigma Performance Services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback