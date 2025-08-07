"Keep ahead of Lundgaard, get ahead of Dixon": Kyle Kirkwood eyes redemption in final races after loss of momentum at Iowa and Laguna Seca

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood recently spoke about his performance in the month of July. He also spoke about his battle for third place in the drivers' championship.

The 26-year-old drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. The driver had a fantastic month of June, as he won two races and managed to finish fourth at the Road America race which put him in second in the drivers' championship with a 93 point deficit to the championship leader, Alex Palou. However, July has panned out to be a difficult month for the driver, as he faced problems in most of the races, causing him to have some of the worst finishes of the season so far.

While talking to the RACER, he spoke about battling to finish the season in third place in the drivers' championship, which is still up for grabs. He said:

“Then if you look at Milwaukee, Colton (Herta) was on the podium at Milwaukee (last year); Nashville, we were super-strong, particularly against Ganassi. So I think that's really where we stand, and trying to stay ahead of (Christian) Lundgaard will be important. That's the title fight for me. Keep ahead of Lundgaard, get ahead of Dixon, and that's a huge win for us.”

Overall, Kyle Kirkwood has had a good 2025 season so far, as he qualified in eighth place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. He finished the race in the same position. At the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, he qualified in sixth and finished the race in the same place.

Kyle Kirkwood talks about 'clearly allowed' thing in IndyCar

Kyle Kirkwood spoke about his Detroit race in June. He also highlighted a clearly allowed move in IndyCar, which he does not agree with.

The 26-year-old appeared on the podcast SpeedStreet hosted by fellow racer. Conor Daly and Chase Holden. The trio spoke about the race at Detroit, which had marked Kirkwood's second victory this season.

While in conversation, Daly asked Kirkwood about the risks and rewards that the Long Beach and Detroit tracks offer. The Florida native spoke about the same while also speaking about a clearly allowed maneuver, which he does not agree with. He said:

"It gets enticing to just like I'll break this guy, and it's easy to do. Cause everyone's going so slow, and it's just too inviting compared to all the other races that we go to, and that's what's creating trash, right, like all the places that would be great. Exactly like and then when somebody actually does get alongside somebody, a lot of the corners like narrow up on you.....Yes, what is actually available on entry is not available on exit. So running two cars side by side is nearly impossible, like the exit of one," Kyle Kirkwood said.

"The exit of one, the exit of four, the exit of five. There's not enough room to run side by side. You do a risky move, you take yourself out with another guy, or you take the other guy out with you. Which, in the eyes of race control, we've seen in the past, is clearly allowed, so people end up doing it, which I don't agree with," he added.

Kyle Kirkwood currently sits in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 377 points to his name.

