Kiwi IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin sends positive vibes to struggling Team USA in the Ryder Cup

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin sent positive vibes as Team USA looked to turn things around at the Ryder Cup. Team Europe is only three points away from securing the cup, which makes his encouragement much needed.

Team USA was really hopeful when the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black came around. But on the first two days of the competition, the American team was severely challenged by Europe, who pretty much controlled the proceedings.

After the Friday and Saturday sessions, the Europeans led with 11.5 points after winning 4.5 matches. They needed only three more points from the 12 singles matches on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup. The European team was very strong throughout the different formats, and the Americans struggled to maintain their rhythm even with their home advantage.

Scott McLaughlin tweeted:

"US can win this!!!!! #RyderCup"

Prior to Scott McLaughlin making a successful move to the United States in open-wheel racing, he was the unstoppable one in Australian Supercars. McLaughlin kicked off his career at Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2012. In no time, he became the youngest driver to win a Supercars Championship race.

A new chapter got underway in his career when he joined DJR Team Penske in 2017. He managed to win three consecutive Supercars titles from 2018 to 2020.

McLaughlin moved to the IndyCar Series in 2020. In 2023 and 2024, he was the leader of Team Penske as he won several races and scored pole positions. His hard work and stability throughout the 2024 season rewarded him with third place in the championship.

Scott McLaughlin gave his verdict on Shane van Gisbergen's Indy 500 prospects

Scott McLaughlin shared his views on how NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) would fare if he were to compete in the prestigious Indy 500. The two New Zealand drivers have a history of rivalry from their time in Supercars, with McLaughlin having won three consecutive championships before switching to IndyCar, while SVG moved on to NASCAR after his own Supercars success.

McLaughlin praised van Gisbergen’s versatility and driving skills, saying he believes SVG would "be awesome" at IndyCar.

"I think he’s a little scared of us on the ovals. He’d be awesome at it. He’s just very diverse with what he does with his racing, and he’d be totally fine. It’d be pretty cool, definitely be pretty cool to see him in IndyCar," he said via Speedcafe.

Talking about his own 2025 season, McLaughlin admitted it had been tough, including an unfortunate crash during the pace lap of the 109th Indy 500. Despite this, he earned podium finishes in later races while navigating a challenging overall campaign.

