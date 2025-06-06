Kyffin Simpson makes his feelings clear amid failure to get ‘deserved’ results from Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyffin Simpson has expressed his feelings about his season with the team so far. The 20-year-old finished fifth at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The Caymanian native is in his second season with the Chip Ganassi Racing team and is piloting car #8. Simpson has been putting up good performances this year compared to last year, as he has had two fastest laps in the seven races held, along with his career-best weekend at the Detroit Grand Prix.

While talking to Curt Cavin, an IndyCar staff reporter, Simpson spoke about how he feels about his season so far and his results. He said (via IndyCar.com):

“It’s been a good season. We haven’t had the results that I think we deserve. We’ve been a very strong car all year, but we’ve just got to start putting some results down.”

At the Detroit Grand Prix, despite contact from Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood, who was trying to pass him to take the lead, Kyffin Simpson managed to keep steady and finish the race.

He has had a decent start to the season so far. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, he qualified in 20th position and made up places to finish the race in 15th place. At the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he qualified in 10th place but finished the race in 18th place.

At the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, he had qualified for the race at the oval in 13th place but finished the race in 25th place after he got caught in Kyle Larson's accident during the race. Kyffin Simpson will be looking forward to keeping up the positives and trying to get a few more points to his name over the races to come.

Kyffin Simpson talks about his crash at the Indy 500 practice

Kyffin Simpson was involved in a major crash during the Indy 500 practice. His car was flipped upside down, and he made contact at turn 4. He was sent to the Infeld Care Center for a checkup and was cleared.

Simpson spoke to the press after the scary incident and shared his thoughts about the same. He said (via IndyCar on X):

I'm all good, praise the Lord. It's just a tough way to start out Fast Friday. Just a weird crash. Everything about it was weird."

He added that he felt something was off during the outlap, saying:

"It was weird even from the out lap. Just something didn't really feel quite right. I kept going right on the weight jacker and tried to help the car out, and it just never really felt the way I expected it to. So it was just a weird one. We’ll go back, look at some data, try to figure out what might have been wrong, and try to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Kyffin Simpson is 18th in the drivers' championship with 97 points.

