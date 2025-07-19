Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti acknowledges 'throwing away pole' in IndyCar's Toronto qualifying 

Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood has apologized to his crew for messing up in the Fast Six session of IndyCar's Toronto qualifying. Kirkwood, at the end of the session, was only able to manage a P6 finish.

From the very start of the Fast Six, the drivers put their cars to the absolute wringer in order to gain lap time, and in the pursuit of doing so, Kyle Kirkwood's teammate Colton Herta was able to secure pole position.

Looking at the overall session, Kirkwood felt that pole was possible and expressed disappointment after missing out.

"We just gave away pole. Without a doubt, started the lap, and I just got a snap there, understeering, and one time I go through there when it matters for pole and it bottoms, and I get a huge snap, so it feels like I threw it away. Throwing away pole left and right on street courses."

In the Fast Six, Kyle Krikwood had top drivers Alex Palou (three-time IndyCar Champion), Graham Rahal, Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong, and Team Penske's legendary driver, Will Power.

While Herta secured pole position for tomorrow's Toronto street race, the rest of the slots were filled by Palou (P2), Armstrong (P3), Power (P4), Rahal (P5), and lastly, Kyle Kirkwood in P6.

Kyle Kirkwood secured a P18 finish in Iowa Race 2

Kyle Kirkwood has so far had a strong 2025 IndyCar season for the Andretti Global team. Moreover, he has been the one who has led Andretti's charge from the front in the ongoing campaign.

However, last week's Iowa Speedway Race 2 did not pan out as per Kirkwood's expectations. He started the 275-lap race from P21 and, after a tough Grand Prix outing, was only able to secure a P18 finish.

In line with this, he added the following back then via a post-race interview:

"I was actually quite happy with how today was going, but I got caught out by a yellow there towards the end, and there was just no recovering from that. I had a much better car than yesterday, and we seemed to be making some progress, but it’s safe to say that it was not enough. This was a weekend to forget, but the positive is that we have Toronto coming up next week, and that was our best weekend of the season last year. We’re going to look forward to that."

After the first 12 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Kyle Kirkwood currently finds himself in fourth place in the drivers' standings. He has so far secured 335 points with three Grand Prix wins, one pole position, five top-five, and eight top-ten finishes.

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, is leading the standings with 515 points, way ahead of the chasing pack.

