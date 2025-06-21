Kyle Kirkwood believes his learnings may not translate during a ‘different’ tomorrow at Road America

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood topped the practice session held on June 20 at Road America. He spoke about how what he learned during the practice session might not be applicable during the qualifying on Saturday or the race on Sunday.

The 26-year-old drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. During the practice session, he put in a lap of 1:44.9881 on the 220.77-mile track. However, Kirkwood is unsure if the data gathered from today's outing will be useful in the sessions ahead, as the temperatures at the track might change.

While in conversation with Paul Kelly, an IndyCar staff writer, Kyle Kirkwood spoke about the practice session, and said,

"Good start.Definitely a session that was hindered a little bit by the red and the timing (of red flag). Happy to be quick once again here. We were quick last year, so I guess that’s a good positive to take away from today, and hopefully that trend continues."

“But the weather is going to be so much different tomorrow that I’m not sure what we learned from today is going to be applicable tomorrow or the next day. We’ll see what happens,” he added.

The temperatures on Friday were in the 80s but are expected to rise by another 10 degrees in the next two days. The rise in temperature will affect the way the tires behave, along with the driver's energy being affected.

Kyle Kirkwood is currently standing in third place in the drivers' championship and has been having an amazing season so far. During the 50th Anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he won the race from pole position. At the recently held Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Kirkwood started the race in 10th spot and finished the race in 1st.

Kyle Kirkwood opens up about a 'clearly allowed' move in IndyCar that he does not agree with

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood recently spoke about racing in Detroit. He also talked about a move that is completely allowed during racing.

The #27 Andretti Global driver appeared on SpeedStreet hosted by fellow racing driver Conor Daly and Chase Holden. The three spoke about the Detroit Grand Prix. Daly questioned Kirkwood about the risks and rewards, along with the difference between the Long Beach and Detroit Grand Prix, both of which were won by the latter. The 26-year-old replied by speaking about the maneuver where one driver makes a risky move and takes out the other on a narrow track.

"It gets enticing to just like I'll break this guy, and it's easy to do. Cause everyone's going so slow, and it's just too inviting compared to all the other races that we go to, and that's what's creating trash, right, like all the places that would be great. Exactly like and then when somebody actually does get alongside somebody, a lot of the corners like narrow up on you.....Yes, what is actually available on entry is not available on exit. So running two cars side by side is nearly impossible, like the exit of one," Kyle Kirkwood said.

"The exit of one, the exit of four, the exit of five. There's not enough room to run side by side. You do a risky move, you take yourself out with another guy, or you take the other guy out with you. Which, in the eyes of race control, we've seen in the past, is clearly allowed, so people end up doing it, which I don't agree with," he added.

Kyle Kirkwood has won three of the eight races so far, becoming the only other driver besides Alex Palou to win a race this season.

