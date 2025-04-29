Kyle Kirkwood claims IndyCar teams cannot rely on Indy 500 open test data

With the first Indy 500 powered by hybrid engines coming up in less than a month, drivers have shared their take on the new power units at the upcoming race, including Kyle Kirkwood. While the paddock aimed to understand the functioning of the hybrid power units at the upcoming Indy 500 with the open test data, the Andretti driver has advised teams to stay off from making any conclusions with the available figures.

Since the introduction of the hybrid engines at the Mid-Ohio race last year, drivers have had their share of appreciation and condemnation of the new power cells. While many have grown to make peace with the hybrid powerhouses, a question lurked over the IndyCar paddock on how the new engine would perform at the most important race of the season, the Indy 500.

Drivers got their first taste of driving their cars at the IMS oval course in the April open test. With teams aiming to help gear up for the race next month, they will use the information collected at the track over the two days.

However, Kyle Kirkwood asserted that teams should stay away from making any conclusions from the data available due to the lack of other factors at open testing, and said (via RACER):

"It was just too nice, to be honest, to see what it will do. The track never got super hot or super greasy, so maybe there was some increased deg, but nothing that really stood out while you were sitting there in a pack, going after it lap after lap."

Kyle Kirkwood talks about the hybrid factor during qualification simulations

Kyle Kirkwood and Christian Lundgaard at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Kirkwood's stance on the unpredictable nature of the cars at the weekend continued by making specific comments on the troubles drivers might face this year. With a 100-plus pound gain in the car's weight, striking the perfect balance between downforce and drag would become even more critical.

Talking about how the qualifying simulation was even harder than last year, Kyle Kirkwood said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"Qualifying sims at the level that we did now compared to last year were much, much harder. It was not the same quali performance that we would have had in previous years. So the weight's definitely playing a factor in that. And I imagine people will be tempted to because it'll be more of a gain efficiency wise. But it's more sketchy for sure."

On the other hand, the Andretti driver sits second in the championship standings after three rounds of racing. He trails Alex Palou by 34 points as the Spaniard has won the first two races of the 2025 campaign.

