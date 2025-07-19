Kyle Kirkwood drops a 3-word message to console a downbeat Will Power about Penske contract uncertainty

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske. At such a crucial junction in the year of renewal, the 44-year-old is having a rough season filled with misfortunes. Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood reassured him about the future during a press conference in Toronto.

On Friday (July 18), Power and Kirkwood sat down for an IndyCar press conference ahead of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto this weekend. When the Team Penske driver was asked about what a good result in Toronto would mean in the context of his contract negotiations, Power said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, man, every race, every session. It just matters, you know? Can you believe the year I'm having, in a contract year? Two engine failures in two race weekends. Just one of those things. Not bad luck. It just happens at times. Yeah, we'll see. Just keep pushing. Still got five races to have great results."

Will Power spoke about life's true-to-form way of grilling him in what should've been a flawless season to prove his worth.

"I've had great cars everywhere. We're quick. Can only smile about it because I've been in the sport a long time. I just know these sort of things come round. It's very typical of life that a bad year would play out when you're trying to get a contract. Yeah, man, but I love it here. I do. I really hope I'm back next year."

Kyle Kirkwood comforted the 2018 Indy 500 winner with a succinct three-word message, saying:

"You'll be back."

Will Power recently revealed that he had a conversation with Team Penske owner Roger Penske about his contract situation. The negotiations are on hold, and Penske plans to re-engage in August, with the possibility of talks going into the offseason.

Power and Kirkwood have had opposing seasons. The former has had four DNFs this season, three of which have come in the last five races in an already trying season. Comparatively, the latter has won three races in 2025 and could make it four on the streets of Toronto, which is expected to be Andretti Global's playground.

Will Power found a 'surprising' problem on the Toronto circuit after IndyCar practice

Will Power driving at the NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

IndyCar practice 1 on the streets of Toronto on Friday handed drivers a unique challenge. After the session, Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood complained about the severe lack of grip of the Firestone tires on the 1.786-mile track.

The Team Penske driver complained about the same in the press conference, saying:

"Yeah, it's a very difficult track. Like Kyle said, it was surprisingly low grip. Really hard to really change anything on the car. Yeah, the greens, you literally had that one prep lap and one lap to go. Yeah, it will be interesting."

Power also drew attention to a never-before-seen bump on the circuit in the lead-up to Turn 3, which wasn't ideal for a racing circuit.

"Massive new bump at the end of the straight into three. It actually hurts. Right in the braking zone, boom."

IndyCar acknowledged his feedback and applied asphalt to that part of the track overnight before practice 2. Will Power was 5th-fastest in practice 1 and 8th-fastest in practice 2. Andretti Global dominated the practice sessions, with Kirkwood quickest in practice 1 and teammate Colton Herta leading practice 2.

