Kyle Kirkwood gets real about 12 Hours of Sebring heartbreak with Vasser Sullivan Racing

The 2025 12 Hours of Sebring was a thrilling affair. Some teams and drivers came away from the event with the bragging rights, while others had an outing to forget. One of those drivers was IndyCar's Kyle Kirkwood, who participated in the event for Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Kyle Kirkwood and his team (co-drivers: Aaron Telitz and JoseMaria Lopez), were only able to manage a 49th place finish in the overall 12 Hours of Sebring standings.

Following the disappointing outcome, Kirkwood shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, expressing his thoughts via the caption:

"Unfortunately not our day, but always good to be back with the @vasser.sullivan crew. Congrats to the 12 car on a podium!"

Kyle Kirkwood, Aaron Telitz, and JoseMaria Lopez drove the #14 car at Round 2 of the 2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Other than IMSA, Kirkwood is also currently competing in the 2025 IndyCar championship for the Andretti Autosport racing team. In the first round of the 17-race season in St. Pete, Kirkwood managed a fifth-place finish behind Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

Kyle Kirkwood was upbeat following 'good start' to 2025 IndyCar season

While Kyle Kirkwood did not have the best of outings at the 2025 12 Hours of Sebring, he was pleased with his showing in IndyCar at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (March 2).

In the aftermath of his sensational fifth-place finish at the street track, he expressed his feelings over the Andretti Autosport team radio, which was later shared by IndyCar on their Instagram handle on March 6.

Following the 100-lap race, he said:

"Good way to start the season. Best finish at St. Pete thus far with the team. Thank you."

Kyle Kirkwood has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2022 season. He made his debut in St. Pete only and has so far secured 51 outings.

The 2024 season was a strong one for him, as he ended his 17-race campaign in seventh place in the drivers' standings. Moreover, he was also able to amass 420 points with a solitary pole, five top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes. Meanwhile, his Andretti teammate Colton Herta, ended his campaign in the runner-up position behind Chip Ganassi Racing's star driver, Alex Palou.

Currently only 26 years old, Kirkwood has a long racing career ahead of him. With his strong P5 start to the 2025 IndyCar season, he would look to build on the same in the upcoming Round 2.

The event is set to kick-off on the 21st March (Thermal Club Grand Prix) with the main Grand Prix slated to take place on the 23rd in California.

