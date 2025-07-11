Kyle Kirkwood gives a reality check, breaks down his chances to dethrone Alex Palou for IndyCar title

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood recently spoke about the Championship battle this year. He highlighted his chances to win the IndyCar championship for the 2025 season.

The Florida native drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He currently sits in second place in the drivers' championship with 317 points, over 100 points behind the championship leader, Alex Palou.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, a Fox Motorsports insider, the 26-year-old was questioned about whether he thinks he has a shot at the Championship and how many races he believes he would need to win the IndyCar Championship title. To this, Kirkwood replied by saying, (via Bob Pockrass on X)

"I would, yeah I think if we can get to inside 85 points, I think we'll still have a shot, right? I think that's a legitimate number, that we know we got some good races coming up. We got Toronto, we got Nashville, we were good at Laguna last year, even though he won. We were really good at that track in Milwaukee is also a track that he didn't have much fortune in last year, so we got some good races coming up. But we also need to get within a realm that it is still attainable."

Kyle Kirkwood has had a spectacular season so far, as he qualified on pole position at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13 and won the race. During the recently held XPEL Road America event, he qualified in 3rd spot and finished the race in 4th spot.

Kyle Kirkwood talks about pressure while in pursuit of IndyCar glory

Kyle Kirkwood recently appeared on IndyCar's segment on getting to know the drivers. During this, the 26-year-old answered questions about the pressure on him to deliver the expected performance.

Kirkwood was questioned by Bob Pockrass for the Fox Sports Q&A session. He was asked about a range of topics, from personal issues to his season so far.

During the interview, Kyle Kirkwood was questioned about the pressure on him for the 2025 season as he emerged as the only driver to challenge Alex Palou for the championship. He said: (via Fox Sports)

"I don't mind it, if I'm being honest. We’re going to do everything in our power. We've had pace, we've had everything to get it done here in the middle part of the season. And if anything, it just gives me confidence in my team, in my car and our ability to go out and do cool things. So I don't see it as a negative in the sense of there's too much pressure on me."

Kyle Kirkwood has won three of the ten races held this season and currently sits in second place with a 113-point deficit to Palou.

