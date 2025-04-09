Kyle Kirkwood shared that having a lot of cars under Andretti's umbrella caused confusion among the ranks due to an overload of information. Meyer Shank Racing previously had an alliance with Andretti but shifted over to collaborate with Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of last season.

Ad

Back in August of last season, MSR announced that they would end their multi-year partnership with Andretti Technologies and join hands with Chip Ganassi Racing from the 2025 season onward. This agreement meant that CGR would now provide engineering teams for MSR's #60 and #66 Hondas, and the two teams would now share setup information.

MSR reportedly made this move as they believed CGR to be a stronger technical partners, as they are the reigning championship winners with Alex Palou at the moment. The team also wanted to stay aligned with another Honda-powered team. On the other hand, Andretti has lost a partnership that lasted for five years, having begun in 2020.

Ad

Trending

Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood shared that the partnership was 'confusing' for the team at times, though, as he felt there was a surplus of information, and all of MSR data did not translate to Andretti. Speaking to FOX on Tuesday, the American shared his thoughts about life after losing their partners.

"I would say more often than not, having so many cars under one umbrella confused us. Even though you have so much information from running that many cars, sometimes it gets a little too confusing, especially when you have as many different dynamics among the drivers in how they want to have things."

Ad

MSR is hoping to benefit from this move, as they will get to work closer with the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, as well as six-time champion Scott Dixon. The driver rosters from both teams will also participate in group debriefs together as part of the technical partnership.

Kyle Kirkwood claims Andretti is not missing anything after MSR alliance shift

Kyle Kirkwood driving his #27 Andretti during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood has claimed that the Andretti team has not felt the loss of MSR at all in the first few weeks. The 26-year-old claimed that additional data would usually be good to have, but the team has not felt the need for this in the early stages of the 2025 season.

Ad

Adding further to his statement about the Andretti and MSR partnership to FOX on Tuesday, Kirkwood revealed that his team did not feel like they were 'missing anything.'

"We don't feel like we're missing anything is the simple answer. But at the same time, it is nice to have that information, especially if you're running out of information to look at. But I don't think that is the case at the moment."

Kyle Kirkwood won the 2021 Indy Lights with Andretti and was subsequently promoted to the IndyCar series in 2022 with A. J. Foyt. The American rejoined Andretti in 2023, this time in the big leagues, and even claimed his first and second wins in the series that season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More