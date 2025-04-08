Kyle Kirkwood shares snippets of 'Couple of Days in the Sun' with girlfriend Vicky Schaffner

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood, who pilots the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Global recently shared a series of pictures and a video from his visit to the Bahamas with his girlfriend Vicky Schaffner. Kirkwood uploaded a carousel on his Instagram handle and revealed his plans to visit other coastlines.

There was a three week break between the last IndyCar race on March 23 and the upcoming Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The couple decided to visit the beautiful Islands situated in the Bahamas.

The images shared by Kyle Kirkwood feature their time spent in Marsh Harbour where they went boating and visited Nipper's Beach Bar & Grill, a well-known establishment located on Great Guana Cay.

Kirkwood captioned the post:

"Couple days in the sun. Off to the other coast."

On April 4, Schaffner also shared a carousel documenting their visit. Suggesting the scorching weather of the Caribbean, she captioned the post:

"spf 100000"

Kyle Kirkwood has been in a relationship with Vicky Schaffner for about three years now, with the former making an appearance on Schaffner's social media in 2022. The couple avoids disclosing details about their relationship online, with Schaffner also maintaining a low public profile, as information about her background is limited.

Nonetheless, she is frequently spotted supporting Kirkwood at various racing events, including the famed Indianapolis 500.

Kyle Kirkwood recalls his maiden IndyCar victory at Long Beach

On April 16, 2023, Kyle Kirkwood achieved his first IndyCar victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Driving for Andretti Autosport, Kirkwood secured the pole position with a qualifying time of 1:06.287 and led 53 of the 85 laps during the race on Sunday. Teammate Romain Grosjean finished second, resulting in a one-two finish for Andretti.

Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing completed the podium in third place. Now, with the 50th edition of the Acura Grand Prix coming up on April 13, 2025, Kirkwood remembers his first victory in the NTT IndyCar series.

In a throwback post from IndyCar's official X page uploaded on April 6, the 26-year-old driver reflected on his maiden win and said:

"Long Beach for me was so surreal. I have grown up on the water, so being at Long Beach, where it's near the water, you are racing pretty much through the bay. It feels like it's home to me now. None of the emotions really set in until a day or two afterward, if I'm being honest. I almost couldn't believe that I had won my first IndyCar race. It was a dream come true for me."

Kirkwood currently sits in sixth spot in the drivers' standings and is the leading driver for Andretti Global with 54 points to his name.

