Kyle Kirkwood sounds off about clinching the IndyCar championship

Kyle Kirkwood's victory dented Alex Palou’s almost flawless streak of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Championship as the latter's run came to an abrupt end on Sunday in Detroit. Despite clinching his second victory, Kirkwood is not too hopeful of winning the championship.

Ad

In the extremely eventful race, David Malukas made contact with Palou, heading into Turn 1 during a restart. The incident sent Palou’s #10 Honda into the tire barrier, ending his race on Lap 72 of the 100-lap event. While Palou wasn’t in strong contention for a podium at the time, he was still positioned to collect valuable championship points.

With Palou out, Kyle Kirkwood, who had been the only other driver to win a race this season at the Long Beach Grand Prix, recognized the rare opportunity to gain ground in the standings. However, despite the success, Kirkwood sounded off about clinching the IndyCar championship.

Ad

Trending

“We’re not really still in the hunt, I wouldn’t say. I could imagine. I don’t know what the points actually are, but it at least gives you a taste of, ‘oh, maybe we can claw back at this,’ which is pretty cool. I don’t know where we end up in the championship now. I know we were, I think, fifth coming into this weekend and now we’re second," said Kirkwood (via Pitdebrief).

Ad

Kyle Kirkwood is now third in the championship at 209 points, 102 points behind championship leader Alex Palou.

Kyle Kirkwood gets emotional after finally clinching the win post a rough couple of weeks

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood bounced back in a big way at the Detroit Grand Prix, putting a turbulent week behind him with an impressive victory. Just days earlier, his strong run at the Indianapolis 500 had unraveled. What initially looked like a seventh-place finish was wiped out when his car failed post-race technical inspection, relegating him to 32nd.

Ad

Tensions flared again during Detroit's practice sessions, including a heated on-track moment with Will Power that saw the two make contact. Despite the drama, Kirkwood kept his focus and delivered a strong qualifying performance, earning a spot on the second row in third and ultimately converting it into his second win of the season.

"I’ve gotten every emotion that I've ever had in motorsport, we had a phenomenal 500, and I got every emotion in the 500 alone. ... Obviously, drama through the week and then coming into this weekend, where we knew we'd be fast," said Kirkwood (via FOX Sports).

Ad

"We were extremely fast, I kind of threw it away a little bit in qualifying, but then got some of that positivity back, or all of it I should say, back here today and put an exclamation point on everything that has happened," he added.

Kirkwood summarised motor racing as a sport filled with intense emotions, soaring highs, and challenging lows where drivers chase the thrill of victory, but even the setbacks have value. In hindsight, the difficult moments make the triumphs feel even more rewarding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.